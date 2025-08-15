Major League Baseball 2025 AL West Odds: Can Astros Hold Off Mariners for 5th Straight Title? Published Aug. 18, 2025 10:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The AL West has belonged to Houston for the better part of the last decade.

However, with the Mariners right on their heels, could the Astros' reign of dominance be over? Let's dive into the AL West odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 18, as well as what to know about the division.

AL West winner

Astros: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Mariners: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Rangers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Angels: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

What to know: Since the AL West was created in 1969, the Athletics have claimed the most titles with 17, followed by the Angels (nine), Rangers (seven), Astros (seven), and Mariners (three). But Houston's seven titles have all come since 2017 (2017-2019, 2021-2024), which includes four straight entering this season. The Astros’ 2024 campaign ended in the AL wild-card series with a loss to Detroit. Houston has converted those division wins into two World Series titles (2017, 2022).

The Astros lead the division at 69-55, but Seattle is just 1.5 games back. The Mariners haven’t won the AL West crown since 2001, before falling to the Yankees in the ALCS.

Historically, Oakland has been the West’s most successful postseason team, turning four division titles into World Series wins (1972–1974, 1989). The Astros remain the only other active AL West team with multiple championships.

Remaining matchups: Houston and Seattle meet three more times, while Texas faces Houston six more times before the regular season ends.

