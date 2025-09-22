Major League Baseball 2025 AL, NL Pennant Odds: Can Anyone Dethrone Dodgers, Yankees? Published Sep. 23, 2025 11:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Before we know it, two MLB teams from each league will face off for one championship pennant.

With the MLB regular season coming to an end, it's nearly time for playoff baseball. Let's check out the odds to win the AL pennant and NL pennant at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 23.

National League winner

Phillies: +215 (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Dodgers: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Brewers: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Padres: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Cubs: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Mets: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Reds: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Diamondbacks: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Giants: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

What to know: The Dodgers are the reigning champs and the Brewers have the best record in baseball, yet neither are favored to win the World Series or the National League. Both of those designations belong to the Phillies, the team with the second-best record in baseball. The Phillies (NL East winner) went 2-4 against the Brewers (NL Central winner) in the regular season, and 4-2 against the Dodgers (clinched playoff berth). As a whole, Philadelphia and Milwaukee are dominant on both sides of the ball. The two are tied with an NL-best .260 team batting average. The Brewers have an NL-best 1,392 hits and the Phillies are second 1,381. When it comes to pitching, the Brewers' staff has the most wins in baseball (95) and Philly is second (92). Seeing a trend? Milwaukee also has a 3.61 team ERA (best in NL) and is third in the NL in strikeouts (1,388). Philadelphia has the most quality starts in MLB (81), the second-most strikeouts in the NL (1,406) and the second-most saves in the NL (45).

American League winner

Mariners: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Blue Jays: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Yankees: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Tigers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Astros: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Red Sox: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Guardians: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

What to know: Toronto has the best record in the AL and, statistically, it is the league's best team. It leads baseball in team batting average (.267), hits (1,417) and stolen bases (188). It leads the AL in pitching wins (90), is second in RBIs (742) and it is third in strikeouts (1,372). It also has the best record in the AL. Lastly, Toronto is 4-2 against Seattle this season and 8-5 against the Yankees, and is the only team in the AL that has clinched a playoff berth so far. Still, despite all that, the Mariners are favored to win the NL pennant, having won 14 of their last 15 games. There are also those Yankees in the mix, fresh off a World Series berth last season. The Bronx Bombers have the most home runs (263) and RBIs (788) in all of baseball, and they are second in the AL in both pitching wins (88) and strikeouts (1,388).

