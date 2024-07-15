Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Fan catches Eugenio Suarez home run ball, cashes in on payday Updated Jul. 15, 2024 2:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For one lucky sports bettor the absolute unthinkable happened while attending a Diamondbacks game last week.

Last Thursday, the bettor went to Chase Field to enjoy a night of MLB between Arizona and Atlanta. Prior to the game, he placed a $50 bet on Diamondback Eugenio Suarez to hit a home run at +700. If the bet were to cash, that $50 wager would pay out for $400.

Well, not only did the bet cash, but the fan caught the very home run ball from Suarez that turned his bet into green.

You read that right.

Sitting in the outfield, the fan caught the home run off the bat of Eugenio Suarez.

Catching a home run is one thing; catching a home run to cash your home run prop bet is literally unheard of.

This once-in-a-lifetime moment will be forever etched in sports betting history.

And the icing on this already sweet story is that Suarez's home run was the only run of the game as the Diamondbacks defeated the Braves 1-0.

Suarez's HR was his ninth of the year and Arizona now has a 49-48 record heading into this week's All-Star break. They are currently second in the NL West, sitting seven games behind the first-place Dodgers in the division.

