2023 World Series MVP odds: Adolis García the new favorite
2023 World Series MVP odds: Adolis García the new favorite

Updated Oct. 28, 2023 4:22 p.m. ET

The World Series is underway as the Texas Rangers are battling the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks punched their ticket to the Fall Classic after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS, and the Rangers advanced by beating the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Both series went seven games.

Game 2 of the World Series can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

With the end of the MLB playoff season on the horizon, now is a good time to look at the odds for the prestigious World Series MVP award.

As always, the odds tell a story, so let's dive into the lines for the biggest names.

WORLD SERIES 2023 MVP*

Adolis García, Rangers: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Corey Seager, Rangers: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks: +900 (bet $10 to win $100)
Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Evan Carter, Rangers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Tommy Pham, Diamondbacks: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Josh Jung, Rangers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Gabriel Moreno, Diamondbacks: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)
Marcus Semien, Rangers: +3900 (bet $10 to win $400 total)
Jordan Montgomery, Rangers: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)
Christian Walker, Diamondbacks: +4300 (bet $10 to win $440 total)

*Odds as of 10/28/2023

Texas' Adolis García vaulted to the top of the odds board after his Game 1 heroics. García's home run in the bottom of the 11th inning won the opener for the Rangers, and he's now the +135 favorite to win MVP.

García was +550 prior to Game 1, second behind teammate Corey Seager. Seager is the second choice at +350 after being at +500 prior to the opener.

García's walk-off homer was the 10th extra-inning game-ending HR in World Series history, and gave his 22 RBIs are a record for a single postseason. 

García's eight playoff home runs are tied for the second-most in one postseason.

"He’s on another planet," Rangers third baseman Josh Jung told reporters. "Every time he steps into the box it’s like, grab your popcorn. … I have no words. It’s just like, wow."

Who do you like to win the 2023 World Series MVP? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all MLB news.

