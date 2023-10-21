Major League Baseball 2023 MLB playoffs live updates: Phillies take fast 2-0 lead in NLCS Game 5 Updated Oct. 21, 2023 8:33 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 MLB National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks continues with Game 5 on Saturday night, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

Both teams have their respective aces on the hill, as Arizona sends Zac Gallen to the mound and Philadelphia counters with Zack Wheeler.

Here are the top plays!

NLCS Game 5: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Phillies strike first

Bryson Stott gave Philadelphia the early lead with two outs in the top of the first, smacking an RBI single to right field.

Messy run

With runners on the corners, Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno threw down to second base, but Ketel Marte turned and threw back home as Bryce Harper tried to score from third; Harper collided with Moreno at home plate and scored. The Phillies led 2-0.

Pregame scene

Pep talk

Swimming legend Michael Phelps threw out the first pitch.

