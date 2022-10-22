Major League Baseball 2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies power their way to resounding Game 4 victory 55 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Pedro Moura

FOX Sports MLB Writer

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber could not help but look back as he leisurely made his way around the Citizens Bank Park bases. For the second time Saturday, he had fought his way to first base in hopes of sparking a necessary rally, and Rhys Hoskins had driven him in with a home run.

The look on Schwarber’s face was some mix of jubilation, surprise and marvel, as if to say: Again?

Twice during the Phillies’ 10-6 win in Game 4 of the NLCS, Hoskins clobbered home runs that reenergized the crowd and his dugout. Several of his teammates supplied copious amounts of additional offense, but it was Hoskins who halted the San Diego Padres’ furious efforts to take back control of this round.

Instead of a tied series guaranteed to return to California, the Phillies can secure a World Series spot at home Sunday afternoon.

Considering how Saturday started, that’s some feat. Like the Padres, the Phillies possess only three quality starting pitchers. Therefore, Game 4 presented problems.

Pitching the biggest game of his life, left-hander Bailey Falter, well, faltered. After two quick outs, he surrendered a first-pitch home run to Manny Machado. Two patient Padres, Josh Bell and Jake Cronenworth, followed by seeing a collective 15 pitches and each reaching base. After a visit from pitching coach Caleb Cotham, Falter threw only one more pitch: a sinker over the middle to Brandon Drury, who punished it for a two-run double. Manager Rob Thomson summoned Connor Brogdon from the bullpen to clean up the mess.

Over their first nine postseason games, the Phillies had not permitted a single first-inning run. On Saturday, Falter was charged with four because Brogdon surrendered one last hit before it was over.

His saving grace: Padres starter Mike Clevinger fared no better. Schwarber started him off with a single, Hoskins whacked a two-run homer, and J.T. Realmuto worked a four-pitch walk. As Nick Martinez began to warm in the Padres' bullpen, Clevinger tussled with Bryce Harper. Clevinger threw two pickoff attempts and two pitches. Harper smashed the second to the right-field wall for a run-scoring double. At that, Padres manager Bob Melvin pulled Clevinger for Martinez.

Clevinger became the second person this century to start a postseason game and not record an out. The other, Wade Miley, started only as a ruse. Until Saturday, it had been 90 years since both starters in a postseason game failed to finish at least an inning.

A self-described fast warmer, Martinez quickly jammed Nick Castellanos for a groundout for the Phillies' first out of the game. Harper took third, though, which brought in the Padres' infield for the next at-bat. Alec Bohm then struck out, as did Bryson Stott, stranding the tying run at third.

In all, the first inning featured 63 pitches and required 48 minutes to complete — about three times as long as the scoreless second inning.

The third inning was also scoreless, but in the fourth, Castellanos doubled, and Stott singled him in. That rally, against San Diego left-hander Sean Manaea, tied the game 4-4.

It did not stay there for long.

Facing Brad Hand in the fifth, Juan Soto smashed a two-run home run comfortably into the bleachers. When Hand followed that strike with three consecutive balls to Machado, he earned boos from the crowd.

Machado bailed him out by popping up the next pitch into foul territory.

It wasn’t long before Hoskins matched Soto’s effort with another two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth. That time, Schwarber had walked ahead of him.

As he had in the first, Realmuto followed Hoskins by walking. He then sprinted all the way home — for the go-ahead run — when Harper doubled to the opposite wall.

The Phillies’ next run was the product of pure good fortune. Castellanos grounded one up the middle, where it bounced off second base and evaded Cronenworth’s glove. Harper scored.

Thomson called on Noah Syndergaard to take down the sixth and seventh. He came a few feet from coughing up the game-tying homer to Trent Grisham and couldn’t complete the seventh, but he left with no runs on his ledger.

With his best relievers unavailable, Thomson turned then to David Robertson and Zach Eflin. They thrived, and Schwarber and Realmuto lent them a hand with solo shots in the sixth and seventh.

These Phillies pieced it together. These Phillies are one win away.

Pedro Moura is the national baseball writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the Dodgers for The Athletic, the Angels and Dodgers for the Orange County Register and L.A. Times, and his alma mater, USC, for ESPN Los Angeles. He is the author of "How to Beat a Broken Game." Follow him on Twitter @ pedromoura .

