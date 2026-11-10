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how to watch virginia tech vs iowa
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Iowa: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 10, 2026 10:33 a.m. ET

The Virginia Tech Hokies face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

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Virginia Tech went 19-13 last season, and Iowa went 24-13 last season. This season, Virginia Tech is 2-0 and Iowa is 2-0 as of Nov. 6.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Iowa

Players To Watch

A 15-for-24 clip has put 39 points next to Amani Hansberry through two Virginia Tech games. He scored 23 on 9-for-13 shooting against Mercer and has 14 rebounds overall. He is also 3-for-5 from deep.

The senior forward sat at 14.3 points a game last season as a full-time starter. He also has seven assists and only one turnover, and he played 29 minutes in the opener. Iowa has outrebounded its opponents 77-52, so his work inside matters at both ends.

A spotless shooting night against Eastern Illinois gave Iowa 13 points off the bench from Ty'Reek Coleman, who made all five of his shots. He has 10 assists and eight rebounds in 44 minutes as a reserve.

In 19 starts for Illinois State last season, the transfer posted 10.3 points per game. Free throws are the area to clean up after a 6-for-12 start at the line. Virginia Tech has forced 42 turnovers in two games, so his ball security matters too.

Peyton McCollum has taken 14 of his 17 shots from 3-point range off the Iowa bench, and he has made six of them. His best night came against Eastern Illinois, when he made four 3-pointers in 21 minutes.

The sophomore guard is averaging 11 points and has not committed a turnover in 39 minutes. Virginia Tech has allowed only eight made 3-pointers in two games. His shooting off the bench gives Iowa a different look against that perimeter defense.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Odds

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