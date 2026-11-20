The Oakland Golden Grizzlies visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Oakland is 1-6 after a 68-65 loss at Arizona State on Nov. 18. The Golden Grizzlies shoot 40.5% from the field, so a lot of their possessions end with a rebound up for grabs.

Purdue is 3-2 after a 95-78 win over Lipscomb on Nov. 17. The Boilermakers outrebound opponents by 11.6 per game, and Oakland's misses feed straight into that strength.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Oakland vs. Purdue

When: Friday, November 20, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Oakland's offense runs through Nassim Mashhour, who averages 17.9 points and a team-high 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for a team that scores 70.0. He has scored at least 15 points in each of his last five games, including 28 at Boise State on Nov. 11 and 15 on 4-of-14 shooting at Arizona State on Nov. 18.

Mashhour also averages 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Purdue's defense gives up 72.0 points per game, which lines up against an Oakland offense that depends on his perimeter volume.

Chris Fields Jr. averages 17.9 points and a team-high 10.9 rebounds for Oakland. He had 22 points and 16 rebounds, a season high on the boards, against Northern Iowa on Nov. 14 and 11 rebounds at Arizona State on Nov. 18.

Fields scored 17 points at Arizona State and had 13 rebounds at Alabama on Nov. 9. Purdue averages 37.2 rebounds per game to Oakland's 35.6, and Fields supplies most of the Golden Grizzlies' work on the glass against that edge.

Purdue's defense gets its disruption from C.J. Cox, who leads the Boilermakers with 1.4 steals per game and averages 12.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. He had 13 points and 12 rebounds in 40 minutes against Valparaiso on Nov. 6 and 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting against Lipscomb on Nov. 17.

Cox has made four 3-pointers and 12 free throws, averages 2.6 assists and has a season high of 16 points. Oakland turns it over 14.0 times per game, which gives Purdue's steals leader a steady supply of possessions to take.

Daniel Jacobsen had 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists against Lipscomb on Nov. 17 and averages 19.6 points and 8.8 rebounds for Purdue. He scored a season-high 28 against Valparaiso on Nov. 6 and 20 on 6-of-8 shooting against Illinois State on Nov. 9.

Jacobsen shoots 67.3% from the field, has made 31 free throws and averages 3.0 assists and 1.2 blocks. Oakland surrenders 88.4 points per game, so Jacobsen meets a defense with little resistance to offer.

Oakland vs. Purdue Odds