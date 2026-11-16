UCLA keeps pouring on the 100s. Kentucky bounces back thanks to a seven footer. Michigan is going to be a problem.

Here's what you need to know from yesterday's slate of college basketball.

One Name To Know: Eric Dailey Jr.

No. 7 UCLA is off to a great start this season, as the Bruins aren’t just winning in the early going but decimating opponents. The year began with a win against Arizona, and UCLA followed that ranked-ranked upset W with three-straight 100-plus point games, the latest a 105-66 win over Long Beach State on Monday.

Among the keys to that victory was senior forward Eric Dailey Jr., whose numbers are up across the board in the early going. His 25 points matched a career high, and he started early with a three to make it 7-2 just over three minutes in — UCLA never looked back.

Dailey shot under 49% in 2025-2026, but is at 53.2% to this point this season, and his points per game have jumped from 11.6 to 15.5. He’s also averaging what would be career bests in rebounds (7.0), assists (2.8), blocks (0.5) and steals (1.5) — yes, Dailey and UCLA are just four games in, but this is a great start for both, and if Dailey can keep it up, then it will be easier for UCLA to do the same.

Top Performance: Malachi Moreno

Kentucky hasn’t exactly been covering itself in glory lately — the Wildcats got booted from the latest Associated Press top 25 after escaping Northern Arizona thanks more to the the Lumberbacks losing the game on missed free throws rather than Kentucky winning it — but Monday represented a step in the right direction. The Wildcats crushed Grambling State 88-59, and seven-foot sophomore Malachi Moreno was at the center of that successful performance. He scored 22 points while pulling down 12 rebounds — six offensive, six defensive — and added one assist, four steals and three blocks.

The 22 points led all scorers, as did the rebounds and steals, and the blocks were tied for a game-high. Moreno has seen a huge jump in performance early on, even if Kentucky as a whole hasn’t impressed, increasing his rebounds from 6.3 per game to 9, his points from 7.8 to 14.2, assists from 1.8 to 3.2 and a jump in shooting percentage from 58.2% to 66.7%. Kentucky still has issues to solve — a one-game win over Northern Arizona is troubling, and it took more time than it should have to create separation from Grambling State in the follow-up contest — but more performances like this one from Moreno will change the Wildcats’ fortunes.

Get To Know A Mid-Major: Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac’s women’s team was on the bubble last year after becoming regular-season conference champs but losing to Fairfield in the Metro — née MAAC — conference title game, and has a new coach this season after Tricia Fabbri retired at the end of the year. Roman Owen took over a squad with just three returning players from that regular-season championship, and the Bobcats got back to .500 with a non-conference win against the Yale Bulldogs on Monday.

New to the roster Lilly Thomas led the way: the sophomore center scored 22 points on 11-for-14 shooting while grabbing eight boards and blocked a pair of shots — no small thing in a 59-53 victory. Shooting 78% was also huge, considering Quinnipiac shot just 42% as a team even with that in the mix.

The Bobcats are basically starting over in 2026-2027, given the massive roster turnover and new coach, but it’s also the last year in which back-to-back-to-back champs Fairfield are in the Metro before a move to the Coastal Athletic Association in 2027 — this is a transitional season for Quinnipiac, but also for the conference as a whole.

Men's Scoring Leader: Karris Bilal

It didn’t help Texas Southern defeat UC San Diego — the Tritons would win, 97-92 — but Karris Bilal made it close thanks to 36 points. It wasn’t just the points, either, as the sophomore guard also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists in 39 minutes.

Those 36 points led all Division I men’s hoopers on Monday, and in fact was one of just two 30-point games across the league.

Women's Scoring Leader: Kailyn Gilbert

Senior guard Kailyn Gilbert had a monster game for Texas A&M, but to understand just how significant it was you need to see how many points the Aggies scored as a whole. Texas A&M scored 61 in a win over Lamar, and Gilbert dropped 32 of those points — more than half of her team’s scoring.

Gilbert also added four rebounds, two assists and three steals to her stat sheet, and turned the ball over just once while shooting 3-for-5 from deep, hitting all five shots from the line and going 12-for-22 overall. A highly efficient, productive game, and an absolutely necessary performance, with the rest of the Aggies managing 29 combined points and shooting all of 43% even with her night included.

Before You Go: Michigan Is Terrifying

Michigan is looking terrifying. Defeating Central Michigan 101-30 isn’t necessarily a sign on its own that the Wolverines are a terror, but you can still see ways in which this might be a better team than last season’s squad. Michigan shot 52% as a whole, and 38% on threes — if the Wolverines are making better decisions on shots rather than rushing them, which was a huge problem for a team that occasionally looked its youthful age a year ago, then it will be more difficult to stop them in 2026-2027.

And even more so if the relentless defense continues to punish opponents, flooding shooting lanes with bodies and cutting off opportunities for easy scores. In a related story, Central Michigan shot just 21% overall, making 12 field goals, and were 4-for-29 on threes. The Wolverines more than doubled up Central Michigan on rebounds, 54 to 23, and forced 28 turnovers, scoring 41 points off those.