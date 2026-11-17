Arizona forward RJ Godfrey has been declared eligible by a Pima County judge, clearing the way for him to potentially play in the 12th-ranked Wildcats' showdown with No. 3 UConn on Wednesday.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Bergin issued a temporary restraining order and a motion for a preliminary injunction on Tuesday that would make Godfrey eligible for the first time this season.

A Clemson transfer, Godfrey joined the Wildcats after a judge in Georgia granted an injunction clearing him and several other athletes to play this season in the wake of the NCAA’s new eligibility rules. The Georgia Court of Appeals granted the NCAA a stay, leaving his future in limbo.

Godfrey and his attorneys sued the Arizona Board of Regents on Nov. 5, seeking a permanent injunction for eligibility.

Godfrey was expected to be a key piece for Arizona coming off its first Final Four appearance in 25 years after Tobe Awaka graduated.

Ex-Celtics and Jazz player RJ Luis Jr. never actually appeared in an NBA game after going undrafted and signing multiple contracts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Additionally, the SEC has declared that it will not punish LSU if the Tigers play RJ Luis Jr., who signed as an undrafted free agent with the NBA's Utah Jazz after the 2024-2025 season with St. John's, then ended up traded to the Boston Celtics. Luis did not appear in an NBA game nor a G League matchup, as he was waived while recovering from an injury, but was recruited to LSU by returning coach Will Wade for the 2026-2027 college season.

Luis was first cleared by a judge in the East Baton Rouge Parish District Court to join the roster and practice with the Tigers, but the SEC had earlier announced a ban against players whom had signed professional contracts returning to the college.

Last Friday, a Louisiana judge granted Luis another injunction allowing him to play, which, per ESPN, included language that protected LSU from the promised punishment for playing an ex-pro player.

LSU and Wade have not formally announced that Luis would officially be added to the active roster and play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.