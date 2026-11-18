Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 18.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

League: NBA

Spread: Heat -11.5

Moneyline: Heat -700, Bucks +505

O/U: 237.5

Injury Info: Bucks – Ousmane Dieng (finger - out); Heat – Bam Adebayo (hip - questionable), Nikola Jokić (illness - questionable)

What To Know: Giannis Antetokounmpo faces his former team for the first time, and the two franchises are heading in opposite directions. After an 0-4 start, the Heat (8-6) have won five straight and eight of their last 10, most recently a 128-110 rout of Houston on Monday. Miami is averaging 119.4 points and 29.7 assists per game during its surge. Milwaukee (1-13) has lost 10 straight, is 0-6 on the road and is allowing 119.7 points per game. The Heat’s only real concern is Bam Adebayo, who left Monday’s game at halftime with right hip tightness. Erik Spoelstra called it a "proactive" move and said he doesn’t think the injury is long-term. Miami is 5-9 against the spread, while Milwaukee is 6-8.

League: NBA

Spread: Celtics -2.5

Moneyline: Celtics -142, Nuggets +120

O/U: 220.5

Injury Info: Nuggets – Julian Strawther (knee - out)

What To Know: Both teams are coming off losses. Boston (11-3) fell 115-105 in Orlando on Monday, ending its run of four straight covers, while Denver (7-5) lost at home to Phoenix despite 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists from Nikola Jokić. The Celtics have the NBA’s best defense, allowing just 103.3 points per game, and lead the league with 16.8 made 3s per game. Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.5 points, and Paul George adds 20.8. Denver ranks 28th in 3s per game, so it’ll lean on Jokic and Jamal Murray, who is averaging more than 26 points. The Nuggets have struggled at Ball Arena, though, going just 2-3 at home. Boston is 8-6 ATS, while Denver is 5-7.

League: Men’s CBK

Spread: Florida -2.5

Moneyline: Florida -148, Houston +124

O/U: 146.5

Injury Info: Florida – Boogie Fland (shoulder - game-time decision)

What To Know: It’s a rematch of the 2025 national title game, which Florida won 65-63 after rallying from 12 points down in the second half. No. 1 Florida (5-0) beat Notre Dame 86-78 in the Players Era quarterfinals behind 24 points off the bench from Urban Klavzar and a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double from Alex Condon. The Gators shot 53% from the field and dominated the glass 38-22. No. 8 Houston (4-0) beat Rutgers 85-73, extending its streak of wins over unranked opponents to 51 straight. Dedan Thomas Jr., a Las Vegas native who transferred in from LSU, led the Cougars with 21 points. Houston won the rebounding battle 36-23, scored 44 points in the paint and forced 15 turnovers. The Gators have only covered the spread twice in five games and only one of their five games has gone Over. All four of Houston's games this season have gone Over.

League: Men’s CBK

Spread: Arizona -3.5

Moneyline: Arizona -166, UConn +140

O/U: 148.5

Injury Info: UConn – Solo Ball (wrist - out for season)

What To Know: No. 3 UConn (4-0) is a road underdog in McKale Center despite the higher ranking. The Huskies are coming off a 19-point win over Ohio State, in which Braylon Mullins scored 22 and center Na’jai Hines added 20. Mullins leads UConn at 18.8 points per game, and the Huskies rank sixth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. No. 12 Arizona (3-1) has won three straight by double digits since its season-opening loss to UCLA, including a road win at Auburn that ended the Wildcats’ losing streak at SEC venues dating to 2016. Sophomore Ivan Kharchenkov has taken a big step forward, averaging 23.3 points per game, and freshman Caleb Holt scored 24 against Auburn. Arizona won the last meeting 71-67 in Storrs last season. UConn is 3-1 ATS this season, while the Wildcats are 1-3.

League: Women’s CBK

Spread: Ohio State -6.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -245, Ole Miss +200

O/U: 141.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: Yes, both of these teams ranked No. 19. Ole Miss (4-0) makes its first trip to Columbus since 1984 for a ranked matchup with No. 20 Ohio State (4-1). The Rebels have won every game by at least 16 points, though against a light schedule. Preseason All-SEC guard Talaysia Cooper set the tone with a season-high 29 points and a career-high seven 3s in a 95-41 rout of UAlbany, a game in which Ole Miss hit 15 3s as a team. Ohio State’s lone loss came in an 87-55 rout by UConn last week, which dropped the Buckeyes three spots in the poll. Jaloni Cambridge leads Ohio State’s backcourt, and the Buckeyes’ pressure defense has been forcing turnovers at a high rate. The all-time series is tied 2-2, with Ohio State winning the last two meetings.