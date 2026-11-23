The Northeastern Huskies visit the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET from Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is 4-2 after losing 70-53 to Murray State, and Northeastern is 2-4 after a 95-82 loss at Stonehill. Northeastern went 7-24 last season and Wisconsin went 24-11.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Wisconsin

When: Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Mike Loughnane has handed out at least three assists in every game for Northeastern.

He leads the Huskies in assists and scored 21 against Harvard while playing 43 minutes. Loughnane is second on the team in rebounds and averaged 10.2 points last season. Wisconsin holds opponents to 31.7 percent shooting and has allowed 58.0 points per game. Points will be hard to come by, and Loughnane's playmaking will decide how many clean looks Northeastern gets.

Ryan Williams shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range last season, and Northeastern needs that shooter back.

He scored 12 points against Boston U, making 2 of 4 3-pointers, but has not scored since. Williams averaged 7.1 points last season with a high of 29. Wisconsin holds opponents to 26.2 percent from deep and outrebounds them by 8.3 per game. Williams will have to make the most of his minutes against the Badgers.

Nolan Winter grabbed 14 rebounds against Denver, and he leads Wisconsin on the glass.

He also leads the Badgers in blocks and is second in assists. Winter averaged 13.3 points last season but has been held to 6.3 a game so far. He is shooting 25.0 percent at the line. Northeastern gets outrebounded by 3.4 per game, so Winter should control the paint against the Huskies. He has four blocks and will be the biggest obstacle for Northeastern at the rim.

Eian Elmer made 3 of 6 3-pointers against Delaware and is shooting 41.7 percent from deep.

He scored 18 against Denver and is third on Wisconsin in scoring. Elmer averaged 12.6 points at Miami (Ohio) last season and made 43.4 percent of his 3-pointers. Northeastern allows 32.4 percent from 3-point range. Elmer should have chances to keep firing against a Huskies defense that has allowed 86.7 points per game.

Northeastern vs. Wisconsin Odds