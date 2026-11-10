How to Watch NJIT vs. Rutgers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The NJIT Highlanders visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET from Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

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NJIT went 16-17 last season, and Rutgers went 14-20 last season. This season, NJIT is 1-2 and Rutgers is 1-0 as of Nov. 8.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch NJIT vs. Rutgers

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Jersey Mike's Arena, Piscataway, NJ

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

NJIT's sophomore guard leads the team with 12 assists through three games. David Bolden also made all six of his free throws in Sunday's 54-52 win over Saint Peter's, NJIT's first win of the season.

He is 4-for-21 from the field so far, well off his 11.8-point average as a starter last season. Shooting is the concern after a scoreless night at Dayton. Rutgers held New Haven to 20-for-50 shooting in its opener. A better shooting night would help an NJIT offense scoring 53.7 points a game.

Free throws have been the most reliable source of points for Mario Tatum Jr., who is 7-for-10 at the line for NJIT this season. He scored eight at Dayton and has 18 points overall.

Most of his VMI season came off the bench, at 8.5 points per game. He has three steals and is 5-for-20 from the field. Rutgers forced 16 turnovers against New Haven. Getting downhill and drawing fouls is how he can help NJIT keep pace on the road.

Darin Smith Jr. scored nine points with six rebounds in his Rutgers debut, an 81-54 win over New Haven. He made four of his eight shots and added two steals in 21 minutes.

The Central Connecticut transfer averaged 20.7 points there last season in a starting job, so Rutgers has more scoring in him than his debut shows. NJIT has been outrebounded 122-70 through three games. His work on the glass from the guard spot adds to that edge for the Scarlet Knights.

Two seasons at NJIT came before Tariq Francis moved to Rutgers, and he spent his final year with the Highlanders averaging 19.2 points. He opened this season with 14 points in 24 minutes against New Haven.

With the Scarlet Knights last season, he posted a scoring average of 16.9 points. He made all of his free throws in the opener and did not commit a turnover. NJIT has committed 30 turnovers in three games. Ball pressure against his former team could give him easy chances in transition.

NJIT vs. Rutgers Odds