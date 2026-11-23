The Lipscomb Bisons visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. ET from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Lipscomb went 4-5 in its first nine games, and all five losses came on the road. Ohio State went 4-3 in its first seven, with losses to BYU, UConn and Vanderbilt.

Lipscomb lost at Auburn 101-66 after beating Milligan 92-67. Ohio State lost to Vanderbilt 72-66 after beating UMBC 101-62, its largest margin of the season.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Ohio State

When: Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Mateo Esmeraldo had eight assists and four steals at Purdue on Nov. 17 and averages 4.6 assists and 9.8 points for Lipscomb.

He scored 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting in that game, had six assists and three steals at Alabama A&M on Nov. 20 and has made 10 3-pointers and 18 steals this season. Ohio State averages 7.3 steals per game, and Esmeraldo turned the ball over four times at Purdue. Lipscomb relies on Esmeraldo to run the offense and create turnovers.

A 25-point game against Youngstown State on Nov. 6 is the season high for John Mobley Jr., who averages 17.1 points and 4.1 assists and shoots 90.6 percent from the free throw line for Ohio State.

He has made 15 3-pointers and 29 free throws, and he scored 21 against Vanderbilt on Nov. 24, 15 against UMBC on Nov. 19 and 16 at UConn on Nov. 13. Lipscomb averages 6.6 steals per game. Ohio State counts on Mobley to score and set up teammates from the guard spot.

A season-high 17 points at UConn on Nov. 13 sits beside the 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds Jimmie Williams averages for Ohio State.

He has made seven 3-pointers and 18 free throws, shoots 40.0 percent from the field and averages 19.6 minutes off the bench. Lipscomb is outrebounded by 4.2 per game and blocks 1.8 shots per game, so Williams will see few shot blockers near the rim. Ohio State needs Williams to add scoring and rebounding from the guard spot.

Lipscomb vs. Ohio State Odds