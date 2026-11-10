How to Watch Fairfield vs. Wisconsin: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Fairfield Stags visit the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET from Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

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Fairfield went 21-13 last season, and Wisconsin went 24-11 last season. This season, Fairfield is 1-1 and Wisconsin is 2-0 as of Nov. 8.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Fairfield vs. Wisconsin

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Forty-two points and 18 rebounds this season make Declan Wucherpfennig the center of Fairfield's offense. He scored 25 on 9-for-14 shooting against Vermont, then posted 17 points and 10 rebounds at Bryant.

The sophomore averaged 12.1 points last season in a starting role. He played 38 minutes against Vermont and is 13-for-16 at the free-throw line. Wisconsin has outrebounded its opponents 70-56, so his work on the glass faces a tougher test in Madison.

Nineteen rebounds lead Wisconsin, and 14 of them came from Nolan Winter in the opener against Denver. He played 35 minutes that night, then scored 11 with five rebounds against Delaware.

He was at 13.3 points a game last season but is down to an 8.5-point pace so far. He has three blocks and 17 points. Fairfield has been outrebounded 72-54 this season. His 2-for-8 mark at the free-throw line is the main thing to fix.

Eian Elmer scored 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting in his Wisconsin debut against Denver. He followed with 11 points and three 3-pointers against Delaware. He has made 10 of his 21 shots overall.

He spent last season in a Miami starting role, averaging 12.6 points. He has nine rebounds and two blocks with the Badgers. Opponents have hit 17 of 56 3-point tries against Fairfield. His shooting gives Wisconsin a second perimeter option behind Braeden Carrington.

Fairfield vs. Wisconsin Odds