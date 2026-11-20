The Detroit Mercy Titans visit the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET from Jack Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Detroit Mercy is 0-4 after a 99-62 loss at Eastern Michigan on Nov. 18. The Titans shoot 31.4% from the field, among the lowest marks in the country.

Michigan State is 4-1 after a 61-46 loss at No. 14 Tennessee on Nov. 17. The Spartans average 6.2 blocks per game, and a Detroit Mercy offense that misses more than two of every three shots gets no easier near the rim.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Michigan State

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, MI

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

London Maiden leads Detroit Mercy with 4.8 rebounds per game, and he posted 15 points and eight rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting at Eastern Michigan on Nov. 18. He also averages 7.3 points and 1.3 blocks, with all five of his blocks coming against Toledo on Nov. 14.

Michigan State holds opponents to 27.4 rebounds per game and wins the boards by 12.4, so Maiden's work inside is where Detroit Mercy can cut into that margin.

A season-high 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting at Eastern Michigan on Nov. 18 lifted Tyler Spratt to 11.0 points per game, the top mark on Detroit Mercy. He has made 15 of 54 shots, 27.8%, and averages 3.8 rebounds in 27.8 minutes, and he scored eight points in each of Detroit Mercy's first two games.

Michigan State yields 65.2 points per game, while Spratt accounts for roughly one-fifth of the 55.3 points Detroit Mercy scores.

Jeremy Fears Jr. leads Michigan State at 16.6 points and 8.4 assists per game and has recorded nine or more assists in four of the Spartans' five games. He scored a season-high 24 points on 6-of-7 shooting against Northern Iowa on Nov. 13.

Detroit Mercy allows 94.3 points per game and has given up 85 or more in each of its four games, so the offense that runs through Fears faces a defense yet to hold an opponent below 85.

With two blocks in each of his last two games, Coen Carr averages 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks and gives Michigan State a defender who changes possessions. He averages 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds, shoots 46.7% and scored 11 against Northern Iowa on Nov. 13.

Carr scored three points on 1-of-7 shooting at Tennessee on Nov. 17. Detroit Mercy turns it over 16.0 times per game, so his steals and blocks give Michigan State scoring chances without needing his shot to fall.

Detroit Mercy vs. Michigan State Odds