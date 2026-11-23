The DePaul Blue Demons and the Purdue Boilermakers meet on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

DePaul is 5-0 after an 83-39 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Nov. 17, and the Blue Demons have allowed 54.2 points per game. Purdue is 4-2 and has won four straight since losses to Gonzaga and Valparaiso, most recently 95-49 over Oakland on Nov. 20.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Purdue

When: Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida

TV: FS1

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

DePaul's leading scorer has started only two of its five games. Koree Cotton averages 13.0 points and is shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range. He opened the season with 20 points against West Georgia on Nov. 2, making 11 of 13 free throws, and scored 15 on 6-of-9 shooting in a 67-47 win at Northwestern on Nov. 13.

Gonzaga and Valparaiso each scored at least 78 points against Purdue in the Boilermakers' two losses. Purdue's front line runs through Daniel Jacobsen, who has finished with four fouls in three of six games. Every trip Cotton earns to the line puts Purdue's center closer to the bench.

Noah Meeusen has 25 assists in four games, and no other Blue Demon has more than 13. The guard had 11 points and eight assists against West Georgia on Nov. 2, then 13 points and seven assists in an 82-80 win over South Florida on Nov. 5, making 3 of 7 from deep. He averages 9.5 points and has made 14 of 16 free throws.

South Florida gave DePaul its only close game of a 5-0 start, and both of Purdue's losses were decided by six points or fewer. In a close game against the Boilermakers, DePaul's late half-court possessions start with Meeusen's passing.

Forty of Daniel Jacobsen's 58 shots have gone in this season, a 69.0 percent rate built almost entirely inside the arc. The center averages 19.0 points and 8.8 rebounds and has scored at least 16 in five of Purdue's six games, including 28 points and 10 rebounds in a double-overtime loss to Valparaiso on Nov. 6. He has also made 33 of 38 free throws.

Fabián Flores, DePaul's top rebounder at 6.6 per game, plays about 20 minutes a night. Jacobsen's work in the paint tests how long the Blue Demons can keep Flores on the floor against Purdue's center.

Purdue's best 3-point shooter among its top six scorers has started only two games. Gicarri Harris has made 13 of 23 attempts from deep, a 56.5 percent rate, and averages 12.5 points on 57.1 percent shooting. His best night came against Ohio on Nov. 13, when he scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting with 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

DePaul's Ade Popoola has made 16 3-pointers, more than any Purdue player, and averages 3.2 makes per game. Harris gives Purdue a shooter who can match Popoola make for make from 3-point range.

DePaul vs. Purdue Odds