College Basketball
how to watch creighton vs kansas state
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. Kansas State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 10, 2026 10:40 a.m. ET

The Creighton Bluejays visit the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET from Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

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Creighton went 16-18 last season, and Kansas State went 12-20 last season. This season, Creighton is 2-0 and Kansas State is 1-1 as of Nov. 6.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Kansas State

Players To Watch

Five 3-pointers on eight attempts powered Jackson McAndrew to 19 points against Le Moyne. He has 12 rebounds in two starts and has played 47 minutes after going 1-for-6 from the field in the opener against UMKC.

He played only four games for Creighton last season, at 6.8 points per game. Opponents have made 17 of 50 3-point tries against Kansas State. His shooting at forward stretches defenses for the Bluejays, and he has yet to miss a free throw.

Wes Enis leads Creighton with 41 points through two games, including 25 against UMKC. He has taken 27 of his 37 shots from 3-point range and made eight.

The South Florida transfer averaged 16.8 points there last season. He has not committed a turnover in 58 minutes. South Dakota State went 10-for-24 from 3-point range against Kansas State. Shot selection is the thing to track after a 3-for-14 night from deep against Le Moyne.

Ten 3-pointers in two games have Brandon Rechsteiner scoring 21 points a night for Kansas State. He scored 26 with six 3-pointers in Friday's 95-78 win over CSUN.

Colorado State got 12.2 points a game from him last season. He also leads the Wildcats with eight assists. Creighton has forced 38 turnovers this season. He played 34 minutes against South Dakota State. Cutting down on turnovers after four against CSUN would help Kansas State's offense.

Montana Wheeler bounced back from an 0-for-4 night against South Dakota State with 12 points against CSUN. He added three assists in 19 minutes off the bench.

He came off the bench at Bradley last season with an 8.5-point average. He has yet to commit a turnover in 36 minutes. Creighton's opponents have made 18 of their 23 free throws. Drawing fouls has been a strength, and he is 5-for-7 at the line.

Creighton vs. Kansas State Odds

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