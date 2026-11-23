The California Golden Bears face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

California has won three straight to reach 5-2 after back-to-back losses to Houston and USC. Minnesota brings a 7-0 start to Sioux Falls for its last nonconference game before the Big Ten opener at Michigan State.

California held Alabama State to 54 points in a 96-54 win , its second straight game allowing that total. Minnesota beat Utah 77-62 on a neutral floor in Charleston.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch California vs. Minnesota

When: Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Michael Cooper averages 16.6 points for California and tops the team at 3.7 made 3-pointers per game, with 26 in seven games.

He scored 21 points against Utah Tech on Nov. 14 and 18 against East Texas A&M on Nov. 19. Minnesota outscores opponents by 21.0 points per game, so Cal needs shot makers who can score without the offense running through them. Cooper is the perimeter threat who opens the floor for Indrusaitis and the guards around him.

California's top scorer at 18.7 points per game, Nojus Indrusaitis has made 21 3-pointers and 18 free throws while shooting 53.5% from the field.

He scored 30 against Radford on Nov. 4 and 23 against East Texas A&M on Nov. 19. Minnesota makes 11.9 3-pointers per game, so the Golden Bears cannot count on their defense alone to stay in the game. Indrusaitis gives Cal a scorer who can answer from the perimeter or get to the line, and he also pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game from the wing.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson averages 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for Minnesota, and his 31 points against Utah on Nov. 22 included eight 3-pointers on eight attempts.

He leads the Gophers in rebounds and shoots 50.7% overall, with 13 points and seven rebounds against Oklahoma State on Nov. 20 and nine rebounds against Western Illinois on Nov. 16. California averages 36.9 rebounds per game, tied for 198th nationally, so Minnesota's size can work on the boards. Minnesota leans on Crocker-Johnson to score from outside and finish second chances.

Minnesota's top scorer at 15.7 points per game, Isaac Asuma also averages 4.4 assists and shoots 55.4% from the field.

He scored 21 points with seven assists against Western Illinois on Nov. 16 and 17 against Oklahoma State on Nov. 20, plus four steals against Utah on Nov. 22. California outscores opponents by 13.3 points per game, so the Gophers need Asuma to set the tempo and get teammates involved early. Minnesota trusts Asuma to score without forcing shots.

California vs. Minnesota Odds