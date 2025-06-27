LIV - LIV Golf Dallas - 06/27/2025 Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III Lead LIV Golf Dallas After Round 1 Updated Jun. 27, 2025 6:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Patrick Reed and Harold Varner III each shot 5-under 67 on Friday at Maridoe Golf Club to share the first-round lead in LIV Golf Dallas.

Reed eagled the 655-yard, par-5 second hole and had four birdies and a bogey. Varner, Reed's 4Aces teammate, had six birdies and a closing bogey.

Jon Rahm was a stroke back. Abraham Ancer shot 69, and Dustin Johnson was at 70 with Graeme McDowell, Anirban Lahiri, Richard Bland and David Puig.

Bryson DeChambeau opened with a 72. He lives in Dallas and played his college golf at SMU.

Points leader Joaquin Niemann, coming off a victory at LIV Golf Virginia, shot 78. He had a 10 on the par-5 seventh.

Brooks Koepka withdrew during the round because of illness. He smashed a tee marker with his driver on the ninth hole.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

