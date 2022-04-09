Golf - PGA - Masters Tournament - 4/7/2022
PGA odds: How to Bet Masters final round, lines

There's a reason Scottie Scheffler is the world's No. 1 golfer as he holds a three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round at the Masters.

Scheffler shot a 1-under par 71 Saturday and leads Cameron Smith by three shots. Scheffler is at 9-under (207) while Smith is at 6-under (210). Scheffler is the heavy favorite at FOX Bet to win the coveted green jacket.

Here are the odds for the leaders heading into the final round:

Scottie Scheffler -227 (bet $10 to win $14.47)
Cameron Smith +250 (bet $10 to win $35)
Sungjae Im +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)
Shane Lowry +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)
Justin Thomas +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)
Charl Schwartzel +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110)
Corey Conners +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)
Rory McIlroy +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)
Collin Morikawa +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510)
Dustin Johnson +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510)

Scheffler is the fifth player ranked world No. 1 to hold the 54-hole lead at the Masters. Three went on to wear the green jacket, the lone exception being Greg Norman, who famously had a six-shot lead in 1996 and lost to Nick Faldo.

Scheffler and Smith will be in the final pairing. The first hole will be crucial as they both are in search of their first major victory.

"The first hole will be big. It could easily be a one- or two-shot swing right off the bat," said Dylan Brossman, FOX Bet sports trader. "Through three rounds, Cam Smith is plus-3 on that hole while Scheffler is a respectable plus-1.

"If Cam can pick up a stroke on the first hole, the heat is on."

Brossman expects lower scores Sunday as temperatures are expected to rise and the wind isn't expected to be a factor.

"The lowest score in this year's Masters is 67, but Sunday could see someone go lower," said Brossman, who had Smith as his pre-tournament pick to win.

"If that guy is Scheffler, consider the tournament over. Cam Smith has two 68s under his belt and Sungjae Im (five shots behind Scheffler) has a 67. If either of them gets hot on Sunday, there's a good chance Scheffler won't be able to back his way into his first green jacket."

Scheffler has three wins this season, including the World Golf Championship Match Play event in March, and is No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings. Scheffler shot a 12-under 59 at the 2020 Northern Trust tournament, the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

Scheffler is a graduate of Highland Park High School, just north of Dallas. Other famous Highland Park sports alumni include Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Stafford won the Super Bowl in February and Kershaw won the World Series in 2020, so it's been a great stretch for the school.

Scheffler is 18 holes away from joining them as a winner of their sport's crown jewel. Can he hang on or will the pressure get to him? Stay tuned.

 

