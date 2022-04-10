PGA Tour Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters: Top moments from Augusta National 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 86th Masters tournament concluded on Sunday, and we have a new green jacket owner.

2022 Masters: Everything you need to know

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won his first Masters title, shooting a -10 and earning a wire-to-wire victory over main competitors Cameron Smith and Rory McIlroy. He was the tournament leader heading into the final round after finishing 1-under par on Saturday, good for 9-under par overall, and continued his dominance Sunday with a -1 performance on the afternoon.

Five-time winner Tiger Woods , who had been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, entered the fourth round in tied for 41st place at 7-over par overall after shooting 6-over par in Round 3 on Saturday , 2-over par in Round 2 on Friday and 1-under par in Round 1 on Thursday .

Here are the top moments from Sunday's fourth and final round (with Woods' round at the top!).

To the day

Seventeen years ago today, Tiger Woods' legendary chip on the 16th hole helped him claim the 2005 Masters, his fourth victory at Augusta. It quickly became one of the most iconic shots in golf history.

Sunday best

For his final afternoon in Augusta, Tiger donned his iconic red polo and black pants, the outfit he's worn on every Sunday outing at the Masters since he was young.

335 yards!

Tiger Woods began his third hole with a 335-yard drive to pull himself within 150 yards of the hole on his second attempt. After two-putting for par, Tiger stood at -1 on the afternoon and +6 on the weekend, tied for 37th.

Weekend slide continues

The clock on Tiger Woods' Cinderella story struck midnight this weekend, as he made more personal history for the wrong reasons. Woods bogeyed holes 4, 5 and 6 Sunday for the first time in his Masters career.

Tip of the cap

Tiger Woods sunk the putt for par on the 18th hole to a standing ovation from the crowd at Augusta National. Woods finished +6 on the afternoon and +13 on the tournament, but impressed many by qualifying for weekend play after surviving a near-fatal car crash just 14 months ago.

THE REST OF THE FIELD

Late push from Henley

After starting the afternoon at +3, Russell Henley surged into a tie for 14th with three-straight birdies and a -5 total on the front nine Sunday.

So close to the albatross

Harry Higgs nearly sunk his second shot on the par-5, instead tapping in for eagle to stand even through four holes.

Strong start for Rory

Rory Mcllroy surged into the top-10 and moved to even on the tournament with a round-opening birdie.

Lee into the top 4!

Masters debutant Min Woo Lee put together a marvelous afternoon, shooting a -6 through the front nine holes to finish tied for sixth and kickstart a miraculous, outside shot at the title.

Smith opened with statement birdie

Cameron Smith began his Sunday with a beautiful birdie put to pull within two strokes of Scheffler (-9) after the leader tapped in for par.

Within one

Smith drained back-to-back birdies, improving to -8 for the tournament and pulling within a single stroke of first place with 16 holes remaining.

Incredible chip

From off the green, Scheffler banked his chip shot in off the flag for a clutch birdie. Smith then tapped in for bogey to restore Scheffler's three-stroke advantage.

Rory stays hot on back nine

After shooting a flawless -3 on the back nine, McIlroy sank back-to-back birdies on holes 10 and 11, improving to -4 for the tournament and within two strokes of second place.

No letting up

Scheffler stroked in another birdie to match Smith on the seventh hole. At -11, Scheffler neared the end of the front nine with a commanding four-stroke lead.

Eagle for Rory

McIlroy continued his remarkable Masters Sunday with his second eagle of the afternoon on the 13th hole. Rory improved to -7 on the afternoon, -6 on the tournament and just one stroke off Smith in second place.

Nine down, nine to go

Entering the final nine holes, Scottie Scheffler enjoys a commanding four-stroke lead, one better than his lead after Round 3.

Leaders both bogey on 10

Scheffler and Smith both missed key putts on the 10th hole to maintain Scheffler's four-stroke advantage. McIlroy moved into a tie for second with Smith at -6 tapping in for par.

Smith into the water on 12

After an excellent birdie to pull within three on the 11th hole, Smith sent his drive into the water on the following hole. Scheffler extended his lead to four strokes after draining a 15-foot putt for par, while Smith slipped to third place at -4 after a brutal triple bogey on 12.

Rory from the bunker!

With a 64, McIlroy tied the record for the lowest score in a Masters final round with an incredible birdie from the bunker. Rory finished the afternoon -8 and the tournament with a -7, and waited on Scheffler to finish his final five rounds.

"I'll do you one better, Rory!"

Collin Morikawa sunk a birdie chip shot from the same bunker McIlroy did moments earlier. He finished his round in a temporary tie for third at -4.

Scheffler extended lead on 14

Scheffler drained a clutch birdie putt on the 14th hole to extend his lead over McIlroy to four strokes and close in on his first Masters title.

Final round

Scheffler could taste it. The American led by five strokes entering the final hole after a nearly flawless Masters Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler, Masters champion

The crowd cheered on Scheffler as, after two botched putts from close range, the World No. 1 finally tapped in for double bogey and secured his first Masters title.

Donned the green jacket

The 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama slipped the green jacket on to Scheffler, this year's champion in the iconic ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.