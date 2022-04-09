PGA Tour 2022 Masters Round 3: Tiger Woods fades to 41st, Scheffler leads 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Masters concluded Round 3 with the top 50 golfers in action on Saturday.

Five-time winner Tiger Woods , who had been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, fell down the leaderboard after a rough day, shooting a 78 to drop from tied for 19th into a tie for 41st.

After his round, he said his putter let him down.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler , who emerged as the solo leader in Round 2, remained atop the leaderboard after shooting 1-under par on the day — bringing him to 9-under par overall.

Here are the top moments from Saturday's third round (with Woods' round at the top!).

Eye of the Tiger

Woods had that look in his eyes while teeing off in Round 3.

Reversal of fortune

After bogeying to open the day, Tiger birdied the second hole to pull back to even through two.

Slow flow

Just pausing to admire Woods' swing. No biggie.

Touch the skies

Woods got some air on the seventh and landed on the green.

Gaining some steam

Woods found momentum on the back-half of the course, sinking birdies on No. 12 and No. 13 to creep up to 3-over par. Despite the momentary surge, it was ultimately a rough day for Woods.

Fading late

Yet despite the momentary surge, it was ultimately a rough day for Woods. He shot a 6-over 78 on Day 3, dropping into a tie for 41st with a 7-over for the tournament.

THE REST OF THE FIELD

Masterclass

Scheffler continued to build on his sizable advantage early.

He was marvelous around the greens, using clever wedge play to avoid bogeys and keep himself at par on several rounds.

Scheffler knocked in consecutive birdies to take a six-shot lead after No. 3.

Pulling away

Scheffler continued to dominant as his day went.

Shane Lowry gave chase with commendable spurts of his own, coming with four strokes of his adversary, but Scheffler warded off his comeback attempt by moving to -11 after the eighth hole.

84-footer!

We don't know how Will Zalatoris chipped in this pretty shot, but we don't need to. Just sit back and enjoy:

Avoiding trouble

Justin Thomas shot his way out of a sticky situation on No. 10, whacking a smooth shot through shrubbery to make his way onto the green.

Curved

Check out the curve on this drive from Cameron Champ:

Valiantly fighting

Scheffler may have had first-place on lock, but there was a hotly-contested battle underway for the second-place spot.

Australia's Cameron Smith moved to seven-below par by stringing together a pair of impressive rounds.

He climbed within three strokes of the lead with a well-placed birdie on No. 15, moving to 6-under par overall.

Bombs away!

Check out this rake from Kevin Kisner:

Movin' on up

It wasn't easy, but Collin Morikawa made it look easy on three to inch into the top 10.

Eagle!

Elsewhere, it was a picture-perfect eagle for Charl Schwartzel on No. 10.

