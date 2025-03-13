PGA Tour Rory McIlroy isn't flip-flopping on this issue: He won't be playing the PGA Tour Champions Updated Mar. 13, 2025 12:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Rory McIlroy has been known to take some sharp U-turns on his opinions over the last few years, particularly as it relates to the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. He was willing to state another position Wednesday as strong as any.

He is not playing the PGA Tour Champions when he turns 50.

"Absolutely not," McIlroy said with a smile.

This came up during a discussion on how difficult it can be to retire from golf given the nature of the game that allows players to leave when they want. McIlroy would like to retire even when he still can win. "With a little bit left in the tank," he said.

That's when someone brought up the 50-and-older circuit, and McIlroy drew the line.

"Look, I've said a lot of absolutes in my time that I've walked back," he said. "But I do not envision playing Champions Tour golf. Something has went terribly wrong if I have to compete at golf at 50."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

