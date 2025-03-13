PGA Tour
Rory McIlroy isn't flip-flopping on this issue: He won't be playing the PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy isn't flip-flopping on this issue: He won't be playing the PGA Tour Champions

Updated Mar. 13, 2025 12:27 p.m. ET

Rory McIlroy has been known to take some sharp U-turns on his opinions over the last few years, particularly as it relates to the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. He was willing to state another position Wednesday as strong as any.

He is not playing the PGA Tour Champions when he turns 50.

"Absolutely not," McIlroy said with a smile.

This came up during a discussion on how difficult it can be to retire from golf given the nature of the game that allows players to leave when they want. McIlroy would like to retire even when he still can win. "With a little bit left in the tank," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

That's when someone brought up the 50-and-older circuit, and McIlroy drew the line.

"Look, I've said a lot of absolutes in my time that I've walked back," he said. "But I do not envision playing Champions Tour golf. Something has went terribly wrong if I have to compete at golf at 50."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tiger Woods has surgery on ruptured Achilles, likely keeping him out of the Masters

Tiger Woods has surgery on ruptured Achilles, likely keeping him out of the Masters

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes