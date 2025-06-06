LIV Golf LIV Golf Virginia: Joaquin Niemann wins, becomes winningest LIV individual Updated Jun. 8, 2025 8:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

GAINESVILLE, Va. — In a final round in which several of LIV Golf’s most recognizable names challenged for their first individual title since joining the league, the champion standing atop the podium Sunday night at LIV Golf Virginia was a repeat and familiar performer.

Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann continued his domination of the 2025 season, winning for the fourth time in the first eight events after a sizzling bogey-free 8-under 63. With the victory, the 26-year-old Niemann becomes the winningest individual golfer in LIV Golf history with six wins, all in his last 21 regular-season starts.

"Pretty cool to be in this place, in this position right now," said Niemann after finishing at 15 under, one shot better than Graeme McDowell and Anirban Lahiri. "I’m pretty thankful."

Niemann, the current individual points leader, wasn’t alone in setting records at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC won their second consecutive team title by two strokes over 4Aces GC, and in the process became the league’s all-time winningest team with eight victories, including the 2023 Team Championship.

"I didn’t know [we'd] won eight times, which is pretty cool," said DeChambeau, who shot 65 to go with the 68s shot by Lahiri, Paul Casey and Charles Howell III. "It’s a testament to these guys. The roster hasn’t changed."

Sunday’s final round not only included two separate rain delays but numerous compelling storylines, with major winners such as McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Martin Kaymer each vying for their first LIV Golf individual title. So was Lahiri, the 36-hole leader seeking his first worldwide win in 10 years.

It also included a couple of 9-under 62s by Lee Westwood and Ben Campbell, the latter setting a LIV Golf single-round record with seven consecutive birdies. There were also plenty of spectacular shots, including Mickelson’s side-facing 120-degree backward chip out of heavy greenside rough for a hole-out birdie late in his round.

"Vintage Phil," noted DeChambeau, who had a close-up view in the same group. "Got to be one of the greatest shots I’ve ever seen in my entire life."

"One of my better ones," Mickelson said with an understated grin.

LIV Golf Virginia: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX

Meanwhile, during one 60-second stretch of action, DeChambeau chipped in for birdie on the 16th hole for the second time this week, while Thomas Pieters of 4Aces GC buried a 62-1/2-foot birdie putt. Niemann, Watson and Lahiri were also making birdies.

At that point, six players were tied at 13 under with just a few holes left in the round. But Niemann was not to be denied. He came out of the second weather delay on fire, making four consecutive birdies from holes 14-17. None of his chasers could keep pace.

It was a continuation of his final-round dominance in his four wins, in which he has shot a 27 under on those Sundays. The only new thing this Sunday was the location of his victory — it was Niemann’s first LIV Golf win in the U.S. His previous wins this season were in Adelaide, Singapore and Mexico City; last year, he won in Mayakoba and Jeddah.

"He’s just so good," said McDowell, who shot a second consecutive 66 for his first podium finish. "He’s an absolute top-10 player in the world. You could argue top five. Phenomenal, phenomenal player."

Likewise, the Crushers are a phenomenal team.

Although disappointed they weren’t able to sweep both trophies on Sunday, DeChambeau’s current top form (top five finishes in each of his last six worldwide starts, including two majors) and his veteran teammates’ rotating support — it was Howell who pushed DeChambeau to his first win of the season last month at LIV Golf Korea — have them eyeing the top seed for the second consecutive year. They moved into second place behind Legion XIII.

Said DeChambeau: "We’re a beast of a team."

Fourteen LIV players will now turn their attention to the U.S. Open next week at Oakmont Country Club before LIV Golf Dallas takes place June 27-29.

TEAM SCORES

LIV Golf's new scoring format this season now involves all four scores now counting in every round in the team competition. Here are the results and scores for each team after Sunday's Round 3 of LIV Golf Virginia.

1. CRUSHERS GC -36 (DeChambeau 65, Casey 68, Howell III 68, Lahiri 68: Rd. 3 score: -15)

2. 4ACES GC -34 (Pieters 63, Johnson 66, Reed 66, Varner III 68: Rd. 3 score: -21)

3. SMASH GC -31 (McDowell 66, Gooch 67, Koepka 69, Kokrak 71: Rd. 3 score: -11)

4. TORQUE GC -25 (Niemann 63, Muñoz 66, Ortiz 68, Pereira 74: Rd. 3 score: -13)

5. RANGEGOATS GC -24 (Campbell 62, Watson 67, Uihlein 68, Schniederjans 71: Rd. 3 score: -16)

6. LEGION XIII -21 (Hatton 65, Surratt 67, McKibbin 68, Rahm 68: Rd. 3 score: -16)

7. STINGER GC -20 (Burmester 66, Grace 68, Schwartzel 70, Oosthuizen 71: Rd. 3 score: -9)

8. HYFLYERS GC -19 (Steele 64, Mickelson 65, Ogletree 68, Tringale 68: Rd. 3 score: -19)

9. CLEEKS GOLF CLUB -14 (Bland 65, Kaymer 70, Meronk 70, Kjettrup 74: Rd. 3 score: -5)

10. IRON HEADS GC -8 (Kozuma 64, Na 67, Jang 72, Lee 73: Rd. 3 score: -8)

11. MAJESTICKS GC -6 (Westwood 62, Poulter 66, Stenson 68, Horsfield 70: Rd. 3 score: -18)

12. RIPPER GC -4 (Leishman 66, Herbert 68, Smith 68, Jones 70: Rd. 3 score: -12)

13. FIREBALLS GC -4 (Garcia 64, Ancer 68, Masaveu 71, Ballester 73: Rd. 3 score: -8)

Wild Cards: Kim 70, C. Lee 73

