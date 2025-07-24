LIV Golf LIV Golf UK: Joaquin Niemann Wins Solo Title, Legion XIII Finishes as Top Team Published Jul. 27, 2025 2:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

ROCESTER, England – Joaquin Niemann continued his stellar season with a commanding wire-to-wire victory at LIV Golf UK by JCB Golf & Country Club, marking his fifth win of the 2025 season and seventh LIV Golf win overall — both LIV Golf records.

The Chilean posted rounds of 65-63-68, finishing at 17-under, three shots ahead of his closest challenger. The triumph followed his decision to part ways with his coach and caddie after missing the cut at The Open Championship, a change he seamlessly overcame.

On the team side, Legion XIII surged to a team victory for the second consecutive week and the fifth time this season.

Niemann’s dominance at JCB was a masterclass, excelling in all major statistical categories. He was exceptional from tee to green and among the week’s top putters. The Torque GC captain’s relentless performance in LIV Golf victories remains nothing short of jaw-dropping.

It felt as though Niemann would not be threatened all day, but Bubba Watson made a strong charge on the back nine. The RangeGoats GC captain was scorching hot, going birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie on holes 9-14. The remarkable run was vintage Watson, and the 44-year-old cut the deficit to two shots with four holes to play. A birdie for Niemann on the 15th hole would stretch the lead back to three, but Watson made things interesting for a short time. He finished the week at 14-under par, good for solo second place and his best-ever LIV Golf finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Surratt, 21, continued his rapid ascension as one of the league’s brightest young players. He led the way for Legion XIII's come-from-behind team victory on Sunday when he recorded rounds of 67-68-65 to finish at 13-under and in third place, the best LIV Golf finish of his career.

In fourth place was Talor Gooch of Smash GC, who shot a 5-under 66 to finish at 11-under and continue his strong form after winning his last start at LIV Golf Andalucia.

On the team leaderboard, Legion XIII's victory was claimed by seven shots. The win marks their fourth of the season and eighth in the last two years. The champagne shower extends their stranglehold on the No. 1 seed in the standings as the Team Championship in Michigan inches closer. Surratt led the charge, but it was the consistency of the team, top-to-bottom, that ensured another victory. Jon Rahm charged on Sunday, shooting a 6-under 65 to finish tied for fifth. Tom McKibbin (T11) and Tyrrell Hatton (T21) both played solidly to contribute to the win.

Despite a strong effort from Torque GC as they pursued their first team victory since 2023, they weren’t able to overcome a tough round for Carlos Ortiz, who shot a 2-over 73. Sebastian Munoz shot a 2-under 69 and Mito Pereira shot an even par 70, which simply wasn’t enough to hold off the hard-charging Legion XIII.

JCB was easier in Round 3 than in the first two rounds, playing to an average of –1.87.

Next up is LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club from Aug. 8-10.

TEAM SCORES

LIV Golf’s new scoring format this season now involves all four scores now counting in every round in the team competition. Here are the scores and final results after Sunday's Round 3 at LIV Golf UK.

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience LIV Golf

share