LIV Golf UK: Joaquin Niemann, Torque GC Take Control in Round 2

ROCESTER, England – On Saturday, Joaquin Niemann took complete control of LIV Golf UK. The Torque GC captain shot an 8-under 63 to open up a commanding 6-shot lead.

Niemann, who is 14-under through two rounds, shot 30 on the front nine, which is the lowest front nine score recorded at JCB Country Club across the five rounds played during LIV Golf events. His 63 was the lowest round of the day. The Chilean is aiming to win his fifth LIV Golf tournament of the season and seventh overall, both of which would be LIV Golf records.

Torque GC leapt to the top of the team leaderboard and will enter Championship Sunday leading Legion XIII by three shots.

Chasing Niemann on Sunday will be Bubba Watson, who is putting an impressive week together. The RangeGoats GC captain shot a 3-under 68 to reach 8-under for the tournament, good for solo second place.

One shot behind Watson at 7-under are Paul Casey (3-under 68), who is now the leading Englishman through two rounds at JCB, Adrian Meronk (1-under 70), who struggled to get much going in Round 2 and Caleb Surratt (3-under 68). Surratt, LIV Golf's youngest player, continues to play well after going low in the final round at Valderrama, a performance that helped Legion XIII win the team title.

Talor Gooch of Smash GC also climbed the leaderboard with a 5-under 66, and is 6-under for the tournament, which puts him in a tie for sixth alongside four other players: Charles Howell III of Crushers GC, Tom McKibbin of Legion XIII, Carlos Ortiz of Torque GC and Marc Leishman of Ripper GC.

Lee Westwood of Majesticks GC couldn't get much going on Saturday. The fan-favorite shot a 1-over 72 and slipped to T14 on the leaderboard.

Niemann’s domination, supplemented by Carlos Ortiz’ rounds of 66-70, vaulted Torque GC to the top of the team leaderboard. Sebastian Munoz also played extremely well on Saturday, shooting a 5-under 66. Mito Pereira shot a 1-over 72 after an even par 71 in Round 1. Torque is looking for their first win since LIV Golf Greenbrier in 2023.

Torque GC holds a three-stroke lead over Legion XIII, who are looking to win for the second consecutive week and the fourth time this season. The home team, Majesticks GC, is now ninth on the team leaderboard as it seeks to earn its first podium finish since 2022.

JCB played much more difficult in Round 2 than it did in Round 1, with a course scoring average of –0.36 compared to yesterday’s –1.27. In addition to the final stretch of holes 15–18, holes 4, 6,7 and 8 played over par, with 6 once again playing as the most difficult (+0.33).

TEAM SCORES

LIV Golf’s new scoring format this season now involves all four scores now counting in every round in the team competition. Here are the scores and final results after Saturday's Round 2 at LIV Golf UK.

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf .

