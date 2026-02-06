LIV Golf Riyadh: Peter Uihlein, Elvis Smylie Tied for Lead After Day 3

The top of the leaderboard at ROSHN Group LIV Golf Riyadh remains tight through three rounds, and the stage is set for a thrilling final round at Riyadh Golf Club. Peter Uihlein, who will attempt to go wire to wire, and Ripper GC rookie Elvis Smylie are tied for the lead at 16 under.

Torque GC sits atop the team leaderboard at 46 under.

Uihlein began his day with four consecutive birdies and made seven on the round with only one bogey, which came on the par-5 sixth hole. The RangeGoats GC veteran found plenty of fairways, which was a stark contrast from Thursday’s round.

"It was good," Uihlein said. "I drove it nice. I felt my driver was pretty good and mini-driver was good. Putted nicely. Yeah, it was a good solid day."

Uihlein knows to win the tournament it will take another day of low scoring.

"Tomorrow will probably be the same, so you're going to have to make a lot of putts, make a lot of birdies," he said.

Smylie fired a bogey-free 66, utilizing his accuracy off the tee and smooth putting stroke to keep the pressure off and ensure most of his par saves were of the tap-in variety.

Despite being only 23 and competing in his first LIV Golf event, Smylie is confident heading into the final round.

"I'm in a great position to come out and win tomorrow, and that's why I practice the way I do and work hard," he said. "I'm feeling great. I feel really comfortable. I felt like I was in total control of my game there today and hope to do the same tomorrow."

Smash GC Captain Talor Gooch sits at 15 under, just one shot back, after shooting his third consecutive 67, staying true to his "Rule of 67."

Legion XIII Captain Jon Rahm, 4Aces GC's Thomas Detry and Torque GC's Abraham Ancer are two shots back at 14 under.

Smylie, Ancer, Thomas Pieters, Carlos Ortiz, Lucas Herbert and Tom McKibbin tied for the low round of the day by shooting 7-under 65’s.

Torque GC, led by their newest acquisition Abraham Ancer, surged up the team leaderboard in Round 3 and now sits at 46 under, two shots ahead of the leader at the halfway stage, Smash GC.

The overall scoring average for Round 3 was the lowest of the week thus far by almost a shot and half at –3.47.

Thirteen of 18 holes played under par for the round, with the easiest being the 565-yard par-5 13th for the third consecutive day (-0.74).

LIV Golf Riyadh Scoreboard (Day 3)

T-1. Peter Uihlein (-16)

T-1. Elvis Smylie (-16)

3. Talor Gooch (-15)

T-4. Thomas Detry (-14)

T-4. Abraham Ancer (-14)

T-4. Jon Rahm (-14)

T-7. Jason Kokrak (-13)

T-7. Thomas Pieters (-13)

T-7. David Puig (-13)

T-10. Byeong Hun An (-12)

T-10. Sebastian Munoz (-12)

12. Carlos Ortiz (-11)

T-13. Bryson DeChambeau (-10)

T-13. Sergio Garcia (-10)

T-13. Tyrrell Hatton (-10)

T-13. Richard T. Lee (-10)

T-13. Marc Leishman (-10)

T-13. Graeme McDowell (-10)

T-13. Scott Vincent (-10)

T-20. Paul Casey (-9)

T-20. Branden Grace (-9)

T-20. Lucas Herbert (-9)

T-20. Tom McKibbin (-9)

T-20. Joaquin Niemann (-9)