FOX Sports Unveils Expanded 2026 LIV Golf Broadcast Schedule

FOX Sports released its expanded 2026 LIV Golf schedule, featuring nearly 300 hours of live competition across FOX Sports platforms.

LIV Golf will deliver a 2026 season featuring 14 events across 10 countries and five continents. For each tournament, FOX Sports will deliver live coverage across 72 holes and four days of competition across the network’s platforms for each tournament, highlighted by live network coverage from Adelaide, South Africa, and Mexico City on FOX.

"As we unveil the 2026 LIV Golf League schedule on FOX, we’re proud to continue and deepen our relationship with FOX Sports, which recognizes the unique competitive structure that makes LIV Golf distinctive among sports leagues," said Chris Heck, President of Business Operations of LIV Golf.

"FOX Sports is excited to continue its coverage of the LIV Golf League, which delivers elite competition and innovative storytelling to fans nationwide," said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports.

The LIV Golf League makes its first U.S. appearance of the season in May at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C., in Potomac Falls, VA, beginning Thursday, May 7. After one international stop, a return to the heralded Real Club Valderrama course in Andalucía, the League makes its Louisiana debut at Bayou Oaks at City Park in New Orleans, LA, beginning Thursday, June 25. The League then travels to the United Kingdom, highlighted by live coverage Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 AM ET on FOX. LIV Golf returns stateside the following week at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, NJ, beginning Thursday, Aug. 6. The LIV Golf League then turns to Indianapolis for the regular season finale and Individual Championship at The Club at Chatham Hills, beginning Thursday, Aug. 20. The season concludes with the Aramco LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort in Plymouth, MI, beginning Thursday, Aug. 27.

In addition to live event coverage, FS1 will once again air a one-hour recap show following each tournament, highlighting the week’s biggest shots and storylines. Coverage also includes expanded year-round storytelling through the airing of specialty content such as the inaugural LIV Golf Showcase, and other features coming later this year. LIV Golf telecasts continue to be produced by the League’s in-house team, featuring its distinctive live Team and Individual leaderboard, enhanced drone coverage, statistics-driven graphics, and fast-paced presentation that delivers nearly twice as many shots per hour as traditional golf coverage.

All LIV Golf coverage will also stream live on FOX One, the FOX Sports App, and to LIV Golf+ subscribers.

LIV Golf Broadcast Schedule:

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Golf Club, Feb. 4-7

Adelaide, Australia: The Grange Golf Club, Feb. 11-14

Hong Kong: Sentosa Gulf Club, March 11-14

South Africa: The Club at Steyn City, March 19-22

Mexico City: Club de Golf Chapultepec, April 16-19

Virginia, USA: Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C. May 7-10

Andalucia, Spain: Real Club Valderrama, June 4-7

Louisiana, USA: Bayou Oaks at City Park, June 25-28

United Kingdom: JCB Golf and Country Club, July 23-26

New York, USA: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Aug. 6-9

Indianapolis, Indiana: The Club at Chatham Hills, Aug. 20-23

Team Championship: Play-In: The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort, Michigan, Aug. 27-30