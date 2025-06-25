LIV Golf Everything To Know For LIV Golf Dallas: Can Bryson DeChambeau Deliver At Home? Updated Jun. 25, 2025 1:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LIV Golf makes its second trip to North Texas in league history with this week’s LIV Golf Dallas, the ninth tournament of the 14-event 2025 season.

BASIC INFO

When: June 27-29, 2025

Where: Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas

Competition: Three rounds/54 holes of stroke play

Field: 54 players — 13 teams of four players each, and two wild cards

Shotgun Start local time (airing on FOX Sports)

Rd. 1, 11:15 a.m. (Fri.)

Rd. 2, 12:15 p.m. (Sat.)

Rd. 3, 12:05 p.m. (Sun.)

KEY STORYLINES

LIV Golf returns to Dallas for the second consecutive season, this time as a regular-season tournament with competitions for both individual and team trophies

Last year, Maridoe hosted the Dallas Team Championship, with Cameron Smith's Ripper GC emerging as the champions

Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau, a resident of Grapevine and a former collegiate star at SMU, is one of several LIV Golf players who live in the Dallas area

Other Dallas residents include Torque GC’s Carlos Ortiz and Sebastian Munoz, who both played at the University of North Texas

Other Texas residents playing for LIV Golf include Fireballs GC Captain Sergio Garcia (Austin) and his teammate Abraham Ancer (San Antonio), and 4Aces GC’s Patrick Reed (Houston)

Ortiz and Legion XIII’s Tyrrell Hatton are fresh off their career-best performances at a major, with each player tying for fourth at the U.S. Open

Individual points leader Joaquin Niemann, the Torque GC captain, has won four of the first eight events in 2025, including the previous LIV Golf tournament in Virginia

Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII lead the season-long points race but DeChambeau’s Crushers have won the last two LIV Golf team titles

LAST CALL FOR OPEN EXEMPTION

LIV Golf Dallas presented by Aramco is the final tournament prior to determining which LIV Golf player will earn an exemption into next month’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

In February, The R&A announced its new qualification category, utilizing LIV Golf’s season-long Individual Championship standings. The highest-ranked player, not otherwise exempt, inside the top five of the standings after Dallas will receive a spot in the final major of the 2025 golf season.

The top three players in the standings entering Dallas are already exempt — Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.

No. 4 in the standings is Fireballs GC Sergio Garcia, who is not exempt and will tee off hoping to maintain his status in the standings. Garcia, a two-time LIV Golf winner including victory earlier this year in Hong Kong, is looking to make his 26th start in The Open and 102nd start in a major in his legendary career. Garcia has 10 top-10 finishes in the Open, including runner-up results in 2007 and 2014.

Sergio Garcia is hoping to gain exemption into next month’s Open Championship with a strong showing in Dallas.

Less than seven points behind Garcia in the standings is Ripper GC’s Lucas Herbert in fifth place. Herbert has made four Open starts, including a tie for 15th in 2022. He was instrumental last year at Maridoe in helping Ripper win the Team Championship.

Also within 10 points of Garcia is Torque’s Sebastián Muñoz, whose last appearance at the Open was in 2022. Munoz has been one of the league’s most consistent players this season, with top-20 finishes in six of eight tournaments. A year ago at Maridoe, he led all players in scoring in the final round, shooting a 64 on a course that he’s very familiar with.

With 40 points given to a LIV Golf individual winner, a total of 10 players currently without an exemption remain mathematically eligible to overtake Garcia in the standings — Herbert, Muñoz, Dean Burmester, David Puig, Charl Schwartzel, Anirban Lahiri, Adrian Meronk, Thomas Pieters, Talor Gooch and Abraham Ancer.

ABOUT THE COURSE

MARIDOE GOLF CLUB

Carrollton, Texas

Par 72

Yardage 7,567

Meters 6,919

Located on the site of the former Columbian Country Club, the property was bought in 2014 by Albert Huddleston, whose goal is to provide the world’s best players a chance to compete on a championship-quality course

The course was remodeled in 2017 by architect Steve Smyers, the visionary behind the designs of Isleworth and Old Memorial

LIV Golf will make its second visit to Maridoe, which hosted the Team Championship in 2024 won by the all-Australian Ripper GC

Ripper GC captured the team title in Dallas last season.

Two of the par 5s are longer than 600 yards, including the 655-yard No. 2, one of LIV Golf’s longest holes this season

The most difficult hole during the final round of the Team Championship was the 475-yard par-4 12th, which played to a stroke average of 4.38

The 337-yard par-4 sixth should be drivable each day; it ranked as the easiest par 4 during the final round of the Team Championship

Tees, fairways and greens are Bermudagrass, with a projected green speed of 13

Torque GC’s Sebastián Muñoz had the lowest round of any player at the Team Championship, shooting an 8-under 64

Missed greens are expected to be more penal than average at Maridoe, and hitting fairways are also more difficult than average

INDIVIDUAL SEASON STANDINGS

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf.

