Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Best Bets, Predictions for The Masters

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Augusta National is undoubtedly a "Tradition Unlike Any Other" — which means that golf enthusiasts, bettors and casual fans can all find something to get excited about when it comes to The Masters.

And with the pomp and circumstance on the horizon, I'm sharing with you several of my best bets and predictions for the tournament.

Here's where I'm putting my money.

Zach Johnson Top Senior

This is my favorite bet on the card. Johnson has played well on the Champions Tour and made the cut in the couple of PGA TOUR events he’s played this year. He also posted a top-10 at Augusta National last year. Most notably, for the handicap though, is that the other players he’s competing with here — Angel Cabrera, Vijay Singh, Fred Couples, Mike Weir and Jose Maria Olazabal — are all at least -400 to miss the cut.

PICK: Zach Johnson (-102) Top Senior

Xander Schauffele Top 10

Xander has five top-10s, including each of the last three years at the Masters. He enters in good form and more importantly, good health.

PICK: Xander Schauffele (+138) top 10 (including ties)

Cameron Smith to miss cut

Smith is a far cry from the player who won The Open Championship, having missed the cut at five straight majors. At this point in his life, he might just be at a place where he enjoys life away from golf with his family living in Australia. And who could blame him?

PICK: Cam Smith (+196) to miss cut

Tyrrell Hatton vs. Shane Lowry

Hatton has finally figured this place out, having posted a top-15 each of the last two years. His putting will always keep the fiery Englishman in the mix. Lowry doesn't have the best track record here, and I also worry about his form and mindset since giving away the Cognizant a few weeks back.

PICK: Tyrrell Hatton (+100) vs. Shane Lowry

Patrick Reed vs. Brooks Koepka

Patrick Reed winner without Rory McElroy, Bryson Dechambeau, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler

I’m very high on Reed this week. The 2018 winner hasn’t been worse than 36th since and has had four top-10s and five top-12s here since. The course will likely play fast this week, and that could cater to what Reed does best — wedge play around the greens. Maybe some of Koepka’s struggles here were health-related, but Reed has a far better track record here. And take away the top four choices, and Reed has as good a chance as any.

PICK: Patrick Reed (-138) vs. Brooks Koepka

PICK: Patrick Reed +(2900) winner without Rory McElroy, Bryson Dechambeau, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele Top 20 Parlay

This is a bet where something has to go very wrong to lose. Scottie has never been outside the top 20 here. And outside the first time he played the event, the only other time that happened for Xander was when he was injured and missed the cut. Seems like the price is too good to be true, but I’ll take a big bite.

PICK: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele (-110) top 20 parlay

Bryson DeChambeau Win; Top 10

With the talk of Scottie, Rory and even guys like Aberg, it seems like Bryson is a little forgotten about entering the tourney. He’s finished fifth and sixth the last two years here and in his last eight majors, he’s got a win, a pair of runner-ups and three other top-10s. He excels in these events on these courses. It would be a complete shock if he wasn't in the mix again, given his play here and considering his current form on the LIV tour.

PICK: Bryson DeChambeau (+1050) to win

PICK: Bryson DeChambeau (+102) top 10 (including ties)



Chris Gotterup Best Score on Par 5s

Gotterup might be able to really capitalize on these par 5s given his power. He’s one of the top players on tour in Par 5 scoring and the fact he’s a Masters debutante might not affect his Par 5 play, as it might affect him on the shorter holes. There’s a reason no debutante has won the Masters since 1979, but there’s no reason Gotterup can't go out and potentially post around -11 or so on the 16 Par 5s. And that would put him in the mix to have the best score on Par 5s.

PICK: Chris Gotterup (+3800) best score on par 5s