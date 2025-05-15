PGA Tour 2025 PGA Championship projected cut: Tracker, cut line Updated May. 16, 2025 10:47 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 107th PGA Championship is under way at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a rain-soaked practice week. A full field of 156 players teed off Thursday morning, and early scoring suggests the softened conditions could keep the cut closer to par than the last time this major visited the "Green Mile."

What is the 2025 PGA Championship projected cut line?

The 156-player field at the 2025 PGA Championship will be cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes at Quail Hollow Club. The cut line has not yet been determined. It will be finalized after the completion of the second round, which is at the end of Friday's play. As of mid-Friday morning, the cut line was trending from +1 to +3.

Take a look at some interesting names on the list (as of Friday morning):

Where did the cut line fall last year?

Here's where the cut line fell in the most recent PGA Championships:

2024: -1

2023: +5

2022: +4

2021: +5

2020: +1

2019: +4

2018: E

How can I watch the 2025 PGA Championship? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 PGA Championship will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch the Championship on CBS and ESPN. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

Thursday, May 15th: 12-7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, May 16th: 12-7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, May 17th: 1-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, May 18th: 1-7 p.m. (CBS)

How can I stream the 2025 PGA Championship or watch without cable?

The 2025 PGA Championship can be streamed on PGAChampionship.com, the CBS Sports App, Paramount+ and ESPN+.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the PGA Championship on your local CBS station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

