PGA Tour 2024 Sony Open odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated Jan. 10, 2024 12:23 p.m. ET

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The PGA Tour is back, and this week, some of the sport's best players are heading to Honolulu, Hawaii, for the Sony Open.

This week's event is at the Waialae Country Club, a par 70, 7,044 yards in length, with Bermuda greens.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Ludvig Aberg opened as the favorite to win the tournament at +1400. Next up is Tyrrell Hatton, who sits at +1600. Matt Fitzpatrick rounds out the top three at +1800. Last year's champion, Kim Si-woo, comes in 12th on the oddsboard, at +3500 to win the tournament.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top-10 favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD

Ludvig Aberg: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Tyrrell Hatton: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Russell Henley: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Brian Harman: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Corey Conners: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Eric Cole: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Sahith Theegala: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

J.T. Poston: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Chris Kirk: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

I know there are some big names in this week's event, but I can see a dark horse making some noise. Most of my bets this week are based on course history. Here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Corey Conners +2500

Justin Rose +3500

Cameron Davis +4500

Adam Svensson +5000

