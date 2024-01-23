PGA Tour
2024 Farmers Insurance Open odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field
2024 Farmers Insurance Open odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field

Updated Jan. 23, 2024 12:52 p.m. ET

By Vik Chokshi
FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing continues this week as some of the sport's top golfers head to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open.

This week's event will be at the iconic Torrey Pines Golf Course. The tournament will take place on two tracks: three rounds on the South Course and one round on the North Course.

Another small note: This event will be played Wednesday through Saturday instead of the usual Thursday through Sunday schedule most golf fans and bettors are used to. 

Last year's champion, Max Homa, currently sits at +1200 to win the event.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Scottie Scheffler, the usual odds-on favorite to win most PGA Tour tournaments, is sitting out this week. With Scheffler out, Xander Schauffele is the betting favorite, coming in at +900 to win it all. Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are tied for the second-best odds to win the tournament at +1100, while Homa is right behind them (+1200).

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD

Xander Schauffele: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Patrick Cantlay: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Collin Morikawa: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Max Homa: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Min Woo Lee: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Sungjae Im: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Ludvig Aberg: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Tony Finau: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Jason Day: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Keegan Bradley: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Sahith Theegala: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

I know some big names are in this week's event, but long shots are hot in 2024. Most of my bets this week are based on course history, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Tony Finau +2500
Jason Day +2500
Sahith Theegala +3300
Harris English +5000
Will Zalatoris +5500
Hideki Matsuyama +6000

