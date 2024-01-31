PGA Tour 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated Jan. 31, 2024 6:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

One of the most unique events in the PGA Tour schedule takes place this weekend, as the top golfers on the tour are set to play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The event will take place in Pebble Beach, California, on the Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill courses.

Not only are the top golfers on the tour playing, but Tom Brady, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers are among the athletes expected to play this week.

This also marks the first year that this is a "PGA Tour Signature Event," so there's a smaller 80-player field, but there won't be any cuts made during the tournament.

Last year's champion, Justin Rose, is a long shot to win the tournament at +10000.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Scottie Scheffler is back on the tour this week and is the favorite to win, sitting at +800. Rory McIlroy is a co-favorite, also holding +800 odds to win this weekend as he makes his season debut.

Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland hold the third-best odds, each at +1200.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD

Scottie Scheffler: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Rory McIlroy: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Xander Schauffele: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Viktor Hovland: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Max Homa: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jordan Spieth: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Collin Morikawa: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Justin Thomas: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ludvig Aberg: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

I know there are some big names in this week's event, but I can see the trend of long shots continuing to roll this year. Most of my bets this week are based on course history. Here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Jordan Spieth +2000Patrick Cantlay +2000Beau Hossler +7000

