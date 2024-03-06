PGA Tour 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, predictions: Favorites and picks Updated Mar. 6, 2024 1:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

One of the more notable non-major tournaments on the PGA Tour takes place this week as some of the game's best will tee off at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The event will be played at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Bay Hill, Florida. The course is a par 72 that will play 7,454 yards long.

Tiger Woods has dominated here in the past (eight wins) but won't be playing in this year's edition.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Scottie Scheffler is back this week and is in his usual spot as the favorite, at +650 to win the tournament. He won the event in 2022, shooting five-under to win by a stroke.

Rory McIlroy isn't far behind Scheffler, sitting at +900 to win it all. McIlroy has found some success at this event in recent years, winning the tournament in 2018 and finishing second last year.

Last year's winner, Kurt Kitayama, is a long shot to win, holding +7500 odds.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD*

Scottie Scheffler: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Rory McIlroy: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Xander Schauffele: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Viktor Hovland: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Ludvig Aberg: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Sam Burns: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Jordan Spieth: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Collin Morikawa: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Cameron Young: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Viktor Hovland +1600

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

I know some big names are in this week's event, but long shots are hot in 2024. Most of my bets this week are based on course history, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

