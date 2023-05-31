2023 Memorial Tournament odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated May. 31, 2023 12:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Staff

Nearly all the best golfers in the world head to Muirfield Village Country Club in Dublin, Ohio, this week for the Memorial Tournament. With the tournament being an elevated event, this is one of the most cherished non-Major events of the year.

The track is a par-72 that's just over 7,500 yards long with Bentgrass greens.

Scottie Scheffler opened as the favorite to win, +650 on FOX Bet, while Jon Rahm isn't too far behind at +700. Rahm won the tournament in 2020 and was on track to defend his title in 2021 before he tested positive for COVID-19, derailing his repeat bid. Last year's champion Billy Horschel comes in at +10000 to win it all.

We didn't have a great week betting on the Charles Schwab Challenge after a strong showing at the PGA Championship, so let's try to ace this week.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

The Memorial Odds & Field

Scottie Scheffler +650 ( bet $10 to win $75 total )

Jon Rahm +700 (bet $10 to win $80)

Patrick Cantlay +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Rory McIlroy +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Xander Schauffele +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Viktor Hovland +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Collin Morikawa +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Jason Day +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 toal)

Tyrrell Hatton +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Cameron Young +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Justin Thomas +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet

Outrights

Patrick Cantlay (+1000 at FOX Bet)

Jason Day (+2500 at FOX Bet)

Justin Thomas (+2800 at FOX Bet)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3500 at FOX Bet)

Sahith Theegala (+5000 at FOX Bet)

