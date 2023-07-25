PGA Tour 2023 3M Open odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated Jul. 25, 2023 5:43 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The PGA Tour returns stateside this week for the 3M Open. TPC Twin Cities is a par-71 course that is around 7,400 yards long with Bentgrass greens.

As for gambling on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets, so let's dive into the action.

THE FAVORITES

Tony Finau, who won last year's tournament, opened as one of the co-favorites to win (+1400 at FOX Bet). Cameron Young and Sungjae Im also sit at +1400, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

2023 3M Open Odds & Field

Tony Finau +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Cameron Young +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Sungjae Im +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Hideki Matsuyama +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Emiliano Grillo +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Justin Thomas +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Sepp Straka +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ludvig Aberg +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Cameron Davis +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Gary Woodland +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Emiliano Grillo +2500

Cameron Davis +3000

LONG-SHOT BET TO MAKE

Cameron Champ +7500

Stay tuned for more!

And if you are ready to get in on the golf action, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience PGA Tour

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share