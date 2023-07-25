2023 3M Open odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field
By Vik Chokshi
FOX Sports Gambling Lead
The PGA Tour returns stateside this week for the 3M Open. TPC Twin Cities is a par-71 course that is around 7,400 yards long with Bentgrass greens.
As for gambling on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets, so let's dive into the action.
THE FAVORITES
Tony Finau, who won last year's tournament, opened as one of the co-favorites to win (+1400 at FOX Bet). Cameron Young and Sungjae Im also sit at +1400, respectively.
Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.
2023 3M Open Odds & Field
Tony Finau +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Cameron Young +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Sungjae Im +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Hideki Matsuyama +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Emiliano Grillo +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Justin Thomas +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Sepp Straka +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Ludvig Aberg +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Cameron Davis +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Gary Woodland +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet
OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE
Emiliano Grillo +2500
Cameron Davis +3000
LONG-SHOT BET TO MAKE
Cameron Champ +7500
Stay tuned for more!
And if you are ready to get in on the golf action, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!
Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!
-
2023 Open Championship predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
2023 British Open odds, predictions, picks: Scheffler Open Championship favorite
Anchored Putter Ban: One Year Later How Five Players Affected
-
2023 U.S. Open predictions, best bets, expert picks by Chris Fallica
Tiger Woods joins LeBron, Jordan as latest billionaire athlete
Spieth has solid British Open start ruined by a shank; Justin Thomas' season could be ending
-
Akshay Bhatia, 21, wins his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship
-
2023 Open Championship predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
2023 British Open odds, predictions, picks: Scheffler Open Championship favorite
Anchored Putter Ban: One Year Later How Five Players Affected
-
2023 U.S. Open predictions, best bets, expert picks by Chris Fallica
Tiger Woods joins LeBron, Jordan as latest billionaire athlete
Spieth has solid British Open start ruined by a shank; Justin Thomas' season could be ending
-
Akshay Bhatia, 21, wins his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship