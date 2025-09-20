College Football Wisconsin AD Addresses 'Fire Fickell' Chants: 'Time for Me to Express My Support' Updated Sep. 20, 2025 8:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"They have every right to be unhappy."

Those were the words of Wisconsin senior linebacker Aaron Witt following the Badgers' 27-10 home loss to unraked Maryland on Saturday. The Badgers were outplayed by Maryland in every aspect of the game and trailed 20-0 at halftime as the Camp Randall Stadium crowd chanted "Fire Fickell!"

The student section was virtually empty midway through the fourth quarter.

"I grew up a fan. A lot of my family are fans. They're not happy about it either," Witt said following the game. "The frustration is definitely warranted. But that frustration is also in the locker room. My message to the fans would be we're going to try and get this right. We're going to show up and work."

With the loss, Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1) dropped to 15-15 in Luke Fickell’s coaching tenure and has lost its last six games against Power-4 opponents. With a challenging conference schedule ahead, the program could be in danger of missing a bowl game for the second straight season for the first time since a stretch that lasted from 1985 to 1992.

Following the loss, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh voiced his support for Fickell and the Badgers.

"When you have kids that have given it all and are faced with, as a program, adversity like this, I think it's a time for our people to come together," McIntosh told both the Wisconsin State Journal. "I think it's a time for me to express my support."

Head coach Luke Fickell of the Wisconsin Badgers and head coach Mike Locksley of the Maryland Terrapins talk before the game at Camp Randall Stadium. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Fickell, who holds a 78-40 record as a head coach with stops at Ohio State, Cincinnati and now, Wisconsin, is under contract through the 2031 season.

"I don't think there's anyone in the building that thinks that where we are at this moment in time right now, this is what Wisconsin football is," McIntosh added.

That was felt on Saturday, as the Badgers' only points came on Nathanial Vakos' 33-yard field goal in the third quarter and Hunter Simmons' 13-yard touchdown pass to Lance Mason with 28 seconds remaining. Vakos also had a 38-yard attempt blocked and sent a 51-yarder wide right.

"We didn’t do a good enough job on any phase of the game," Fickell said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

