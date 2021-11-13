College Football Will Rogers, Aidan Hutchinson, Bryce Young highlight Week 11 college football top performers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 11 of the college football season is off to a thrilling start.

With two ranked teams suffering upsets early and other College Football Playoff hopefuls narrowly escaping defeat, there were plenty of dominant individual showings to hone in on.

Here's a look at the top individual performances from Saturday’s games.

Will Rogers, QB, Mississippi State

In order to complete an upset against a ranked conference opponent, you probably need a big game from your quarterback. Saying Rogers had one in a 43-34 win over no. 17 Auburn might be an understatement. Rogers completed 44 passes for 415 yards and six touchdowns. In his last two outings, Rogers has thrown for 832 yards and 10 touchdown passes.

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

There are certain games where a player just refuses to let his team lose. In Michigan's 21-17 win over Penn State, Hutchinson did just that, recording three sacks and forcing a fumble. Hutchinson now has nine sacks on the season and has continued to make a claim as the most dominant defensive player in college football this season.

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Dominate on the ground and run away with a victory: That was the motto for Wisconsin in its 35-3 win over Northwestern, and the Badgers followed the lead of their freshman running back. Allen recorded a career-high 173 yards with three rushing touchdowns, proving to be too much for the Northwestern defense. Allen has now crossed the 100-yard mark for the sixth consecutive game.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

After a 20-14 nail-biter against LSU, Alabama was likely looking for something a little less stressful against New Mexico State. The mission was accomplished behind a monster performance from Young, who completed 21 of 23 passes for 270 yards and five touchdowns in just one half en route to a 59-3 win. Sounds like a good day at the office.

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

If a quarterback tosses five touchdown passes, that means somebody had to be on the receiving end. That's where Williams comes into play, as the wideout continued his dominant season for Alabama with six catches for 158 yards and three touchdowns. The performance pushed Williams over the 1,000-yard mark on the season and gave him 10 receiving touchdowns.

Gerry Bohanon, QB, Baylor

No. 13 Baylor gained new life in the Big 12 conference race thanks to a 27-14 win over No. 8 Oklahoma , and it was in large part due ot the dual-threat brilliance of Bohanon. He totaled 224 yards of total offense and accounted for all three of Baylor's touchdowns to help pull off the stunning win.

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

The Buckeyes made a statement in their 59-31 win over No. 19 Purdue, with a plethora of players worthy of being highlighted for their star turns. But the brightest star on the field Saturday was junior wide receiver Wilson, who recorded 10 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns while also tacking on a 51-yard rushing touchdown for good measure.

Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

It seems as if Walker could find himself on this list every week, and for good reason. Walker recorded his fifth game of at least 120-yards with a 142-yard outing against Maryland, also scoring two more touchdowns. Whatever the Heisman shortlist is at this point in the season, there is no denying that Walker is on the list, and likely near the top.

