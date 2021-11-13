College Football Oklahoma's loss to Baylor – defined by QB controversy – could have long-lasting ramifications 15 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Oklahoma is no longer one of college football's undefeated teams.

The Sooners entered their Saturday matchup against No. 13 Baylor with a 9-0 record, but after a 27-14 loss, they left Waco with not only their first defeat, but plenty of cause for concern.

For starters, the Oklahoma quarterback situation got muddied up again, as freshman Caleb Williams struggled out of the gate.

Williams completed 10 of 19 pass attempts for 146 yards while throwing zero TDs and two interceptions, leading to him being pulled in favor of Spencer Rattler in the third quarter.

Rattler was Oklahoma's starter for the first six games of the season before being pulled in favor of Williams back in Week 6.

In his two series at quarterback, Rattler was ineffective himself, completing four passes for 36 yards before Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley went back to Williams midway through the fourth quarter.

Up until Saturday, Williams had been phenomenal this season for Oklahoma, throwing 14 TD passes and just one interception coming into Week 11. But Baylor seemed to have the solution to the Williams conundrum.

It was the first time Williams threw multiple interceptions in a game and he was sacked three times, tied for the most sacks he's absorbed on the year.

His passer rating of 96.1 is the first time he's rated under 100 all season.

In addition, Oklahoma entered Saturday averaging 295.2 passing yards per game and 181.8 rushing yards per game, but the Bears were able to hold both facets of the Sooners' offensive attack in check.

The Sooners only passed for 182 yards while rushing for an anemic 78 yards, whereas Baylor was able to run the ball at will, racking up 296 yards on the ground.

The 260 total yards of offense were the lowest of the season so far for Oklahoma.

On top of the impending quarterback controversy, Oklahoma's path to a potential college football playoff appearance has likely come to an end.

After being ranked No. 8 in the country in each of the first two College Football Playoff rankings, it's almost certain the Sooners will drop after their first loss, likely putting an end to their quest for a national championship.

Saturday also marked the end of their 17-game winning streak, which was the longest active streak in the country.

When it comes to the big picture in the Big 12, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are tied in the loss column, sitting in first place in the conference. The two will matchup on Nov. 27.

Baylor, on the other hand, is now just a game behind both in the loss column, with two regular-season games remaining.

