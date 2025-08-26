College Football Who Are The 10 Best Players in The 2025 Texas-Ohio State Game? Published Aug. 27, 2025 1:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Saturday’s Week 1 matchup between powerhouse No. 1 Texas and reigning national champion No. 3 Ohio State is the biggest and most highly anticipated regular-season college football game in the past decade — at least.

All eyes will be on these two teams as they face off against one another at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Who should you watch out for? FOX Sports Research compiled a list of the best players taking the field this weekend.

10 Best Players in 2025 Texas-Ohio State Game

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith was a force to be reckoned with throughout last season's College Football Playoff. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

2024 stats: 76 receptions, 1,315 yards, 15 touchdowns

Smith made an immediate impact as a freshman, leading the Big Ten in receiving yards and touchdown catches. It was a truly one-of-a-kind year for a true freshman. He emphasized his breakout with a 187-yard, two-TD performance at the Rose Bowl in the second round of the College Football Playoff. Smith could be the first wide receiver since DeVonta Smith to win the Heisman Trophy.

2. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Ohio State had a disappointing loss to Michigan in 2024, but Downs had a pick, anyway. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

2024 stats: 82 tackles, two interceptions

Downs is one of the top safeties in the nation. As a freshman in 2023, he led the Big Ten with 70 solo tackles. With an elite junior season, he has an opportunity to cement himself as a top-five draft pick in 2026. That starts with a matchup against one of the top offenses in the nation, in Texas.

If you see Anthony Hill coming for you, it's already too late. (Photo by Adam Hagy/CFP/Getty Images)

2024 stats: 113 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles

Hill had a breakout sophomore season, wreaking havoc in opponents' backfields as he racked up the most tackles for loss in the Southeastern Conference. He's a versatile chess piece that Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski can line up as an edge rusher or an off-ball linebacker.

4. Colin Simmons, DE, Texas

Ohio State is already intimately familiar with Colin Simmons (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2024 stats: 48 total tackles, nine sacks

Simmons had a productive freshman season and should complement Hill nicely as another skilled pass-rusher. That duo pressures quarterbacks in a variety of ways and will make Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin uncomfortable during his debut as a starter. Because of Simmons' strong hands and speed-rushing technique, he has a chance to lead the SEC in sacks as a sophomore

5. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

It's Arch Manning's time to prove he deserves to be even higher on this list. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

2024 stats: 67.8 completion percentage, 184.0 quarterback rating

It's finally time for the son of the NFL's royal quarterback family to have the starting job at Texas. Manning waited behind Quinn Ewers for two seasons, but displayed glimpses of his greatness last year as he completed 61-of-90 pass attempts, for 939 yards and nine touchdowns. For Manning, the hype is high, but the ceiling is higher as he certainly has the talent to lead the Longhorns to their first National Championship in the CFP era.

6. Michael Taaffe, DB, Texas

Taafe isn't just one of the best for Texas, but one of the best in zone coverage in college. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)

2024 stats: 78 total tackles, two interceptions

Taaffe has quite the story as he walked-on for the Longhorns and, since then, has been the definition of consistency. He's a ball-hawk on the back-end that will benefit from the Longhorns disruptive pass rush. He's one of the best in zone coverage in all college football. He's come through in high-leverage moments for Texas, including a clutch interception that set up the game-winning drive against Texas A&M last season.

7. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

A former safety, Styles had the size to move to linebacker. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

2024 stats: 100 total tackles, six sacks

Styles was once a safety, and uses that background to be an elite coverage linebacker. He can press smaller ball-catchers at the line of scrimmage and stick with faster ones in the open field. He's essentially a coverage guy with the size to play in the box, which allows Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to use him to stop the run and prevent the pass.

8. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Jeremiah Tate isn't the only wide receiver to watch out for at Ohio. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2024 stats: 52 receptions, 733 yards, four TDs

While Tate may not have the natural athletic ability that his counterpart Smith possesses, he makes up for it with technical route running. He makes his breaks on time and beats his defender by bringing his hands to the ball. He'll provide Sayin with a constant safety valve that's always open.

9. Malik Muhammad, DB, Texas

Will the 2025 season be when Muhammed reaches the next level? (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2024 stats: 36 total tackles, eight pass breakups

Muhammed had a solid sophomore season, but it's time for him to take a leap as Texas's top cornerback from last season, Jahdae Barron, was selected in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Muhammad has what it takes, and actually mimics Barron's playstyle as he can line up outside and at nickel. Odds are he won't shadow, but he gets as tough a test at any in the first game of the season, going up against Smith and Tate.

10. Quintrevion Wisner, RB, Texas

Can Wisner's efficiency pick up in his second go at being the full-time back? (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2024 stats: 226 carries for 1,064 yards

Wisner has a mature running style for a collegiate player, as he's patient behind the line of scrimmage but hits the hole explosively. He stepped into a high-volume role last year after CJ Baxter went down and surpassed the 1,000 yard mark. His efficiency, however, dipped when his volume rose. Which isn't uncommon, but it will be crucial that he improves in 2025 for the Longhorns rushing game to open things up for Manning and the pass attack.

Honorable mentions:

Just missed:

