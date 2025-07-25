College Football Which Schools Have The Most Heisman Trophy Winners of All Time? Updated Jul. 26, 2025 11:13 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is the most esteemed honor in college football and among the most honorable awards in any sport.

It has been a quarterback-dominated award as of late, with 20 of the past 25 Heisman winners being signal-callers.

The most recent winner, however, was Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter, who earned the prestigious honor after a standout season in 2024 and became just the second Buffaloes player to win the award and first since 1994.

That said, which schools have produced the most Heisman winners? FOX Sports Research compiled the list.

Schools With The Most Heisman Trophy Winners

T-6. Army: Three

Doc Blanchard and Glen Davis on the bench during an Army-Villanova matchup.

FB/WR Doc Blanchard (1945): Three-time All-American

RB/WR/QB Glenn Davis (1946): Three-time All-American

RB Pete Dawkins (1958): One-time All-American

T-6. Michigan: Three

Charles Woodson occasionally played both ways at Michigan. (Photo by Chuck Solomon /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

QB Tom Harmon (1940): Two-time All-American

WR/KR/PR Desmond Howard (1991): 1991 1991 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

DB/WR/PR Charles Woodson (1997): 1997 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American 1997 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

T-6. Nebraska: Three

Mike Rozier was a two-time All-American at Nebraska. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

WR/RB Johnny Rodgers (1972): Two-time All-American

RB Mike Rozier (1983): Two-time All-American

QB Eric Crouch (2001): Two-time Two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

T-6. Florida: Three

Tim Tebow was part of two Florida national championship teams. (Photo by Bill Frakes /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

QB Steve Spurrier (1966): 1966 1966 SEC Player of the Year, one-time All-American

QB Danny Wuerffel (1996): Two-time SEC Player of the Year, one-time All-American

QB Tim Tebow (2007): 2008 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

T-6. Auburn: Three

Bo Jackson was a two-time All-American at Auburn. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

QB Pat Sullivan (1971): 1970 SEC Player of the Year, one-time All-American

RB Bo Jackson (1985): 1985 SEC Player of the Year, two-time All-American

QB Cam Newton (2010): 2010 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American 2010 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

T-6. Florida State: Three

Charlie Ward helped Florida State win the 1993 National Championship. (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

QB Charlie Ward (1993): Two-time Two-time ACC Player of the Year, one-time All-American

QB Chris Weinke (2000): 2000 ACC Player of the Year, 2000 ACC Offensive Player of the Year

QB Jameis Winston (2013): 2013 ACC Player of the Year, one-time All-American 2013 ACC Player of the Year, one-time All-American

T-6. LSU: Three

Joe Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in LSU's 2019 championship season. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

RB Billy Cannon (1959): Two-time SEC Player of the Year, two-time All-American

QB Joe Burrow (2019): 2019 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American 2019 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

QB Jayden Daniels (2023): 2023 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American 2023 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

5. Alabama: Four

Three of Alabama's four Heisman winners aren't quarterbacks. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

RB Mark Ingram (2009): 2009 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American 2009 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

RB Derrick Henry (2015): 2015 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American 2015 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

WR DeVonta Smith (2020): 2020 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American 2020 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

QB Bryce Young (2021): 2021 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American 2021 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

T-2. Notre Dame: Seven

Johnny Lattner, Notre Dame's two-time All-American halfback, proudly displays the Heisman Trophy.

QB Angelo Bertelli (1943): One-time All-American

QB Johnny Lujack (1947): Two-time All-American

WR Leon Hart (1949): Two-time All-American

RB Johnny Lattner (1953): Two-time All-American

QB Paul Hornung (1956): One-time All-American

QB John Huarte (1964): One-time All-American

WR/RB Tim Brown (1987): One-time All-American

T-2. Ohio State: Seven

Archie Griffin is the only Ohio State player to win two Heisman trophies. (Photo by Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

RB Les Horvath (1944): One-time All-American

RB Vic Janowicz (1950): One-time All-American

RB Howard Cassady (1955): Two-time All-American

RB Archie Griffin (1974): Two-time All-American

RB Archie Griffin (1975): Two-time All-American

RB Eddie George (1995): 1995 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

QB Troy Smith (2006): 2006 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

T-2. Oklahoma: Seven

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won back-to-back Heisman trophies for Oklahoma from 2017-18. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

RB Bill Vessels (1952): One-time All-American

RB Steve Owens (1969): One-time All-American

RB Billy Sims (1978): Two-time All-American

QB Jason White (2003): Two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

QB Sam Bradford (2008): 2008 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American 2008 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

QB Baker Mayfield (2017): Two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American Two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

QB Kyler Murray (2018): 2018 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year 2018 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

1. USC: Eight

Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush won back-to-back Heismans for USC from 2004-05. (Photo by Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

RB Mike Garrett (1965): One-time All-American

RB O.J. Simpson (1968): Two-time All-American

RB Charles White (1979): Two-time Pac-10 Player of the Year, two-time All-American

RB Marcus Allen (1981): 1981 Pac-10 Player of the Year, one-time All-American

QB Carson Palmer (2002): 2002 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

QB Matt Leinart (2004): Two-time Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American Two-time Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

RB Reggie Bush (2005): Two-time Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year, two-time All-American Two-time Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year, two-time All-American

QB Caleb Williams (2022): 2022 2022 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American

Check out all of our Daily Rankers .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football

share