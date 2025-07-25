Which Schools Have The Most Heisman Trophy Winners of All Time?
The Heisman Memorial Trophy is the most esteemed honor in college football and among the most honorable awards in any sport.
It has been a quarterback-dominated award as of late, with 20 of the past 25 Heisman winners being signal-callers.
The most recent winner, however, was Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter, who earned the prestigious honor after a standout season in 2024 and became just the second Buffaloes player to win the award and first since 1994.
That said, which schools have produced the most Heisman winners? FOX Sports Research compiled the list.
Schools With The Most Heisman Trophy Winners
T-6. Army: Three
Doc Blanchard and Glen Davis on the bench during an Army-Villanova matchup.
- FB/WR Doc Blanchard (1945): Three-time All-American
- RB/WR/QB Glenn Davis (1946): Three-time All-American
- RB Pete Dawkins (1958): One-time All-American
T-6. Michigan: Three
Charles Woodson occasionally played both ways at Michigan. (Photo by Chuck Solomon /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
- QB Tom Harmon (1940): Two-time All-American
- WR/KR/PR Desmond Howard (1991): 1991 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- DB/WR/PR Charles Woodson (1997): 1997 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
T-6. Nebraska: Three
Mike Rozier was a two-time All-American at Nebraska. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
- WR/RB Johnny Rodgers (1972): Two-time All-American
- RB Mike Rozier (1983): Two-time All-American
- QB Eric Crouch (2001): Two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year
T-6. Florida: Three
Tim Tebow was part of two Florida national championship teams. (Photo by Bill Frakes /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
- QB Steve Spurrier (1966): 1966 SEC Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- QB Danny Wuerffel (1996): Two-time SEC Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- QB Tim Tebow (2007): 2008 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
T-6. Auburn: Three
Bo Jackson was a two-time All-American at Auburn. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)
- QB Pat Sullivan (1971): 1970 SEC Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- RB Bo Jackson (1985): 1985 SEC Player of the Year, two-time All-American
- QB Cam Newton (2010): 2010 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
T-6. Florida State: Three
Charlie Ward helped Florida State win the 1993 National Championship. (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
- QB Charlie Ward (1993): Two-time ACC Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- QB Chris Weinke (2000): 2000 ACC Player of the Year, 2000 ACC Offensive Player of the Year
- QB Jameis Winston (2013): 2013 ACC Player of the Year, one-time All-American
T-6. LSU: Three
Joe Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in LSU's 2019 championship season. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
- RB Billy Cannon (1959): Two-time SEC Player of the Year, two-time All-American
- QB Joe Burrow (2019): 2019 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- QB Jayden Daniels (2023): 2023 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
5. Alabama: Four
Three of Alabama's four Heisman winners aren't quarterbacks. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
- RB Mark Ingram (2009): 2009 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- RB Derrick Henry (2015): 2015 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- WR DeVonta Smith (2020): 2020 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- QB Bryce Young (2021): 2021 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
T-2. Notre Dame: Seven
Johnny Lattner, Notre Dame's two-time All-American halfback, proudly displays the Heisman Trophy.
- QB Angelo Bertelli (1943): One-time All-American
- QB Johnny Lujack (1947): Two-time All-American
- WR Leon Hart (1949): Two-time All-American
- RB Johnny Lattner (1953): Two-time All-American
- QB Paul Hornung (1956): One-time All-American
- QB John Huarte (1964): One-time All-American
- WR/RB Tim Brown (1987): One-time All-American
T-2. Ohio State: Seven
Archie Griffin is the only Ohio State player to win two Heisman trophies. (Photo by Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
- RB Les Horvath (1944): One-time All-American
- RB Vic Janowicz (1950): One-time All-American
- RB Howard Cassady (1955): Two-time All-American
- RB Archie Griffin (1974): Two-time All-American
- RB Archie Griffin (1975): Two-time All-American
- RB Eddie George (1995): 1995 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- QB Troy Smith (2006): 2006 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
T-2. Oklahoma: Seven
Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won back-to-back Heisman trophies for Oklahoma from 2017-18. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
- RB Bill Vessels (1952): One-time All-American
- RB Steve Owens (1969): One-time All-American
- RB Billy Sims (1978): Two-time All-American
- QB Jason White (2003): Two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- QB Sam Bradford (2008): 2008 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- QB Baker Mayfield (2017): Two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- QB Kyler Murray (2018): 2018 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year
1. USC: Eight
Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush won back-to-back Heismans for USC from 2004-05. (Photo by Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
- RB Mike Garrett (1965): One-time All-American
- RB O.J. Simpson (1968): Two-time All-American
- RB Charles White (1979): Two-time Pac-10 Player of the Year, two-time All-American
- RB Marcus Allen (1981): 1981 Pac-10 Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- QB Carson Palmer (2002): 2002 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- QB Matt Leinart (2004): Two-time Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
- RB Reggie Bush (2005): Two-time Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year, two-time All-American
- QB Caleb Williams (2022): 2022 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, one-time All-American
