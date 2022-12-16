College Football Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama best bet, odds and how to bet 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will feature the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the South Alabama Jaguars.

Western Kentucky ended its regular season with a statement, winning three of its final games, completing an 8-5 overall record and going 6-2 in Conference USA play. The Hilltoppers averaged 30 points per game, which ranks 17th in FBS scoring. Hilltoppers' quarterback Austen Reed threw for 4,249 yards, 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2022.

South Alabama ended its season on a five-game winning streak and posted 10 or more wins for the first time since entering FBS. Running back La'Damian Webb topped 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

Here's everything you need to know from a betting perspective on the game between Western Kentucky and South Alabama, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (9 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 21, ESPN)

Point spread: South Alabama -7.5 (South Alabama favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Western Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: South Alabama -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Western Kentucky +225 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

South Alabama is having a magic season. The Jaguars will finish it off right with a resounding win over Western Kentucky. I'm predicting a double-digit win.

PICK: South Alabama (-7.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7.5 points

