College Football
Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama best bet, odds and how to bet

21 mins ago

The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will feature the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the South Alabama Jaguars

Western Kentucky ended its regular season with a statement, winning three of its final games, completing an 8-5 overall record and going 6-2 in Conference USA play. The Hilltoppers averaged 30 points per game, which ranks 17th in FBS scoring. Hilltoppers' quarterback Austen Reed threw for 4,249 yards, 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2022.

South Alabama ended its season on a five-game winning streak and posted 10 or more wins for the first time since entering FBS. Running back La'Damian Webb topped 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. 

Here's everything you need to know from a betting perspective on the game between Western Kentucky and South Alabama, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Read RJ Young's full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (9 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 21, ESPN)

Point spread: South Alabama -7.5 (South Alabama favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Western Kentucky covers)
Moneyline: South Alabama -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Western Kentucky +225 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 2:00 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
WKU
South Alabama Jaguars
SOALA

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

South Alabama is having a magic season. The Jaguars will finish it off right with a resounding win over Western Kentucky. I'm predicting a double-digit win.

PICK: South Alabama (-7.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7.5 points

XX

XX

XX

XX

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!


 

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Liberty vs. Toledo best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Liberty vs. Toledo best bet, odds and how to bet

2 hours ago
SMU vs. BYU best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

SMU vs. BYU best bet, odds and how to bet

2 hours ago
North Texas vs. Boise State best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

North Texas vs. Boise State best bet, odds and how to bet

3 hours ago
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central best bet, odds and how to bet

3 hours ago
Florida vs. Oregon State best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Florida vs. Oregon State best bet, odds and how to bet

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes