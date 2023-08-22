College Football Washington RB Cam Davis to miss the season Published Aug. 22, 2023 6:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Washington running back Cam Davis is out for the season, Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer announced Tuesday.

Davis sustained a "lower body" injury during the team's scrimmage, and will undergo surgery to repair the damage.

"Cam is a huge part of [the offense]," DeBoer said regarding the loss. "It's his second year in the system, works so hard, leads the right way, disciplined guy. He not only does a great job with the ball in his hands, but in pass protection he knows everything, inside and out."

Davis was an integral part of the Huskies' offense during his freshman season, punching in 13 touchdowns and amassing 522 yards on the ground, good for second on the team.

As for who will take Davis' place, DeBoer says he has yet to decide.

"We've got guys who have come into the program, guys who have already been here," he said. "It's a competitive room, and guys are going to have opportunities to step up. Right now, I don't have a specific starter. Obviously, we have to put a starter out there for the first play of the year."

Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson is expected to be the leading candidate for the role. Johnson rushed for 1,198 yards in three seasons under Mike Leach.

"I definitely think so," DeBoer said in response to a question regarding Johnson's ability to succeed with a heavier workload. "He's just starting to get his legs under him. We've ramped up practices and reps for him each week. He's in a good place right now."

Will Nixon is will likely share carries with Johnson as well, while the team suspended running back Tybo Rogers indefinitely for an undisclosed violation of team policy.

