College Football
Wake Forest vs. Missouri best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Wake Forest vs. Missouri best bet, odds and how to bet

42 mins ago

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an ACC vs. SEC matchup in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Last year, the Demon Deacons made an appearance in the ACC title game. In 2022, they finished the regular season with a 7-5 overall record and sixth in the ACC's Atlantic division. Their biggest win of the year was a road win against the Florida State Seminoles.

Missouri, on the other hand, finished the year 6-6 and played close games against Georgia, Auburn and Kentucky. The Tigers were led by their stout defense, with their biggest win of the year coming against South Carolina, 23-10.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Wake Forest and Missouri, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Read RJ Young's full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

Wake Forest vs. Missouri (6:30 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 23, ESPN)

Point spread: Wake Forest -1.5 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Missouri covers)
Moneyline: Wake Forest -118 (bet $10 to win $18.50 total); Missouri -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 11:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
WAKE
Missouri Tigers
MIZZOU

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

The Missouri Tigers lost four defenders to the portal, and Wake Forest expects to have its full complement of talent, including quarterback Sam Hartman who threw for over 3,400 yards and 35 TDs so far this season. 

Wake will take care of business.

PICK: Wake Forest (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

