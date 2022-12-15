College Football UTSA vs. Troy best bet, odds and how to bet 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 25 UTSA will face No. 24 Troy in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Friday Dec. 16.

UTSA won Conference USA and will make its third consecutive bowl game and fourth overall after finishing the regular season with an 11-2 record.

Troy also ends its regular season 11-2, and the Trojans claimed the Sun Belt Conference title. They will make their first bowl appearance since 2018.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between UTSA and Troy, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 25 UTSA vs. No. 24 Troy (3 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 16, ESPN)

Point spread: Troy -1.5 (Troy favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise UTSA covers)

Moneyline: Troy -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); UTSA +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via gambling analyst Sam Panayotovich

Troy’s defense was sensational down the stretch, allowing just one of its last eight opponents to score more than 20 points. The Trojans were allowing just over 100 rushing yards a pop over that span, and there’s no reason to believe that any of those heavy hitters on D won’t be available this Friday.

This game is a tale of two styles. Troy wants to slow the pace and limit big plays while UTSA wants to fling the ball all over the field. The Roadrunners averaged almost 40 points and 500 yards per game, although defense was rather optional in Conference USA. Betting on defense isn’t a bad idea.

Lay the small number with Troy.

PICK: Troy (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

