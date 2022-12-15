College Football
UTSA vs. Troy best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

UTSA vs. Troy best bet, odds and how to bet

1 hour ago

No. 25 UTSA will face No. 24 Troy in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Friday Dec. 16.

UTSA won Conference USA and will make its third consecutive bowl game and fourth overall after finishing the regular season with an 11-2 record.

Troy also ends its regular season 11-2, and the Trojans claimed the Sun Belt Conference title. They will make their first bowl appearance since 2018. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between UTSA and Troy, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Read RJ Young's full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

No. 25 UTSA vs. No. 24 Troy (3 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 16, ESPN)

Point spread: Troy -1.5 (Troy favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise UTSA covers)
Moneyline: Troy -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); UTSA +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined 

Pick via gambling analyst Sam Panayotovich

Troy’s defense was sensational down the stretch, allowing just one of its last eight opponents to score more than 20 points. The Trojans were allowing just over 100 rushing yards a pop over that span, and there’s no reason to believe that any of those heavy hitters on D won’t be available this Friday. 

This game is a tale of two styles. Troy wants to slow the pace and limit big plays while UTSA wants to fling the ball all over the field. The Roadrunners averaged almost 40 points and 500 yards per game, although defense was rather optional in Conference USA. Betting on defense isn’t a bad idea. 

Lay the small number with Troy. 

PICK: Troy (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points 

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Oklahoma vs. Florida State best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Oklahoma vs. Florida State best bet, odds and how to bet

50 mins ago
Miami (OH) vs. UAB best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Miami (OH) vs. UAB best bet, odds and how to bet

1 hour ago
NFL Draft: Top prospects to watch in early bowl games
College Football

NFL Draft: Top prospects to watch in early bowl games

2 hours ago
NFL odds: How sharps are betting Dolphins-Bills; Big bet on Ohio State-Georgia
National Football League

NFL odds: How sharps are betting Dolphins-Bills; Big bet on Ohio State-Georgia

2 hours ago
Drew Brees to serve as Purdue assistant coach at Citrus Bowl
College Football

Drew Brees to serve as Purdue assistant coach at Citrus Bowl

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes