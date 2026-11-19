The No. 2 Utah Utes travel to Fort Worth to kick off against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 2 Utah vs. TCU at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

No. 2 Utah @ TCU Odds

Moneyline

TCU: +142

Utah: -170

Spread

TCU +7: -111

Utah -7: -110

Over/Under

Over 55.5: -110

Under 55.5: -110

No. 2 Utah @ TCU Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Utah is riding an FBS-leading 17-game win streak.

Utah quarterback, Devon Dampier, has passed for multiple touchdowns in every game this season except one. He has a total of 31 touchdowns this season.

TCU has allowed 20 or more points in just three games this season and lost all three.

The Pick: Utah -7

How to Watch No. 2 Utah vs. TCU