College Football
College Football
Utah vs. TCU Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 12
Published Nov. 21, 2026 9:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 2 Utah Utes travel to Fort Worth to kick off against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 2 Utah vs. TCU at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.
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Moneyline
- TCU: +142
- Utah: -170
Spread
- TCU +7: -111
- Utah -7: -110
Over/Under
- Over 55.5: -110
- Under 55.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Utah is riding an FBS-leading 17-game win streak.
- Utah quarterback, Devon Dampier, has passed for multiple touchdowns in every game this season except one. He has a total of 31 touchdowns this season.
- TCU has allowed 20 or more points in just three games this season and lost all three.
How to Watch No. 2 Utah vs. TCU
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
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