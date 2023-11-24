Utah vs. Colorado: Prediction, odds, picks
The Utah Utes (7-4) host the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Colorado is a 20.5-point underdog.
The Utes lost to the Arizona Wildcats, 42-18, in their most recent contest. The Buffaloes lost to the Washington State Cougars, 56-14, in their last contest.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Colorado and Utah — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Geoff Schwartz.
Utah vs. Colorado Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live boxscore on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Utah
|-20.5 (-112)
|-1692
|+918
|48
|-111
|-109
Utah vs. Colorado Prediction
- Pick ATS: Colorado (+20.5)
- Pick OU: Over (48)
- Prediction: Utah 35, Colorado 20
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Expert Geoff Schwartz
This is going to get ugly. Like super-duper ugly.
The Utes are beat up, and it has cost them against ranked opponents. But they have managed to dominate bad ones — a 55-3 win against Arizona State, a 34-14 win at home against Cal and a win over USC.
Colorado is bad, and the Buffaloes continue to backslide. They just lost 56-14 to Washington State and their quarterback is day-to-day as we get close to kickoff. Colorado’s defense ranks 120th in points per drive, and if Shedeur Sanders is out, the Buffs won’t be able to score and they can’t play defense.
I think Utah dominates this game. Utah to cover.
PICK: Utah (-22) to win by more than 22 points
Utah vs. Colorado Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Utes 34, Buffaloes 14.
- The Utes have a 94.4% chance to claim victory in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Buffaloes hold a 9.8% implied probability.
- Utah has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.
- Colorado has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.
Utah vs. Colorado: Head-to-Head
- Over their last two meetings, Utah has totaled two wins against Colorado.
- The two teams have gone over the point total on one occasion while sharing an even 1-1 record in their games against the spread.
- Over their last two head-to-head contests, Utah has put up 91 points, while Colorado has compiled 34.
Utah vs. Colorado: 2023 Stats Comparison
|Utah
|Colorado
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|24.6 (83)
|29.2 (56)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|20.0 (28)
|35.9 (125)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|10 (14)
|10 (14)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|14 (81)
|17 (41)
Utah 2023 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Bryson Barnes
|QB
|1,517 YDS (58.5%) / 12 TD / 9 INT
279 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 25.4 RUSH YPG
|Ja'Quinden Jackson
|RB
|674 YDS / 4 TD / 61.3 YPG / 5.1 YPC
|Nate Johnson
|QB
|499 YDS (54.2%) / 3 TD / 0 INT
235 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 21.4 RUSH YPG
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|43 REC / 593 YDS / 3 TD / 53.9 YPG
|Jonah Elliss
|DE
|35 TKL / 12.0 TFL / 11.5 SACK
|Cole Bishop
|S
|48 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Sione Vaki
|S
|47 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Karene Reid
|LB
|51 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Colorado 2023 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|3,230 YDS (69.1%) / 27 TD / 3 INT
-77 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / -7.0 RUSH YPG
|Xavier Weaver
|WR
|68 REC / 908 YDS / 4 TD / 82.5 YPG
|Jimmy Horn Jr.
|WR
|56 REC / 549 YDS / 6 TD / 49.9 YPG
|Travis Hunter
|CB
|56 REC / 549 YDS / 6 TD / 49.9 YPG
|Shilo Sanders
|S
|51 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Trevor Woods
|S
|53 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Jordan Domineck
|OLB
|35 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
|LaVonta Bentley
|LB
|43 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
2023-24 College Football Bowl Projections: Predicting matchups for all 41 games
Deion Sanders confirms Hall of Famer Warren Sapp joining Colorado coaching staff next year
Ohio State vs. Michigan: What we're expecting to see in The Game
