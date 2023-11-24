College Football Utah vs. Colorado: Prediction, odds, picks Published Nov. 24, 2023 12:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Utah Utes (7-4) host the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Colorado is a 20.5-point underdog.

The Utes lost to the Arizona Wildcats, 42-18, in their most recent contest. The Buffaloes lost to the Washington State Cougars, 56-14, in their last contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Colorado and Utah — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Geoff Schwartz.

Utah vs. Colorado Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Pac-12 Network

Utah vs Colorado Betting Information updated as of November 24, 2023, 8:46 AM ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Utah -20.5 (-112) -1692 +918 48 -111 -109

Utah vs. Colorado Prediction

Pick ATS: Colorado (+20.5)

Pick OU: Over (48)

Prediction: Utah 35, Colorado 20

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Expert Geoff Schwartz

This is going to get ugly. Like super-duper ugly.

The Utes are beat up, and it has cost them against ranked opponents. But they have managed to dominate bad ones — a 55-3 win against Arizona State, a 34-14 win at home against Cal and a win over USC.

Colorado is bad, and the Buffaloes continue to backslide. They just lost 56-14 to Washington State and their quarterback is day-to-day as we get close to kickoff. Colorado’s defense ranks 120th in points per drive, and if Shedeur Sanders is out, the Buffs won’t be able to score and they can’t play defense.

I think Utah dominates this game. Utah to cover.

PICK: Utah (-22) to win by more than 22 points

Utah vs. Colorado Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Utes 34, Buffaloes 14.

The Utes have a 94.4% chance to claim victory in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Buffaloes hold a 9.8% implied probability.

Utah has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

Colorado has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.

Utah vs. Colorado: Head-to-Head

Over their last two meetings, Utah has totaled two wins against Colorado.

The two teams have gone over the point total on one occasion while sharing an even 1-1 record in their games against the spread.

Over their last two head-to-head contests, Utah has put up 91 points, while Colorado has compiled 34.

Utah vs. Colorado: 2023 Stats Comparison

Utah Colorado Off. Points per Game (Rank) 24.6 (83) 29.2 (56) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 20.0 (28) 35.9 (125) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 10 (14) 10 (14) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 14 (81) 17 (41)

Utah 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Bryson Barnes QB 1,517 YDS (58.5%) / 12 TD / 9 INT

279 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 25.4 RUSH YPG Ja'Quinden Jackson RB 674 YDS / 4 TD / 61.3 YPG / 5.1 YPC Nate Johnson QB 499 YDS (54.2%) / 3 TD / 0 INT

235 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 21.4 RUSH YPG Devaughn Vele WR 43 REC / 593 YDS / 3 TD / 53.9 YPG Jonah Elliss DE 35 TKL / 12.0 TFL / 11.5 SACK Cole Bishop S 48 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT Sione Vaki S 47 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Karene Reid LB 51 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Colorado 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Shedeur Sanders QB 3,230 YDS (69.1%) / 27 TD / 3 INT

-77 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / -7.0 RUSH YPG Xavier Weaver WR 68 REC / 908 YDS / 4 TD / 82.5 YPG Jimmy Horn Jr. WR 56 REC / 549 YDS / 6 TD / 49.9 YPG Travis Hunter CB 56 REC / 549 YDS / 6 TD / 49.9 YPG Shilo Sanders S 51 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Trevor Woods S 53 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 2 INT Jordan Domineck OLB 35 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK LaVonta Bentley LB 43 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK

