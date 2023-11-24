College Football
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 28 Colorado at UCLA
College Football

Utah vs. Colorado: Prediction, odds, picks

Published Nov. 24, 2023 12:53 p.m. ET

The Utah Utes (7-4) host the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Colorado is a 20.5-point underdog. 

The Utes lost to the Arizona Wildcats, 42-18, in their most recent contest. The Buffaloes lost to the Washington State Cougars, 56-14, in their last contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Colorado and Utah — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Geoff Schwartz. 

Utah vs. Colorado Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: Pac-12 Network
  • Live boxscore on FOX Sports
Utah vs Colorado Betting Information updated as of November 24, 2023, 8:46 AM ET.
Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline
Utah -20.5 (-112) -1692 +918 48 -111 -109

Utah vs. Colorado Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Colorado (+20.5)  
  • Pick OU: Over (48) 
  • Prediction: Utah 35, Colorado 20

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Expert Geoff Schwartz

This is going to get ugly. Like super-duper ugly. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Utes are beat up, and it has cost them against ranked opponents. But they have managed to dominate bad ones — a 55-3 win against Arizona State, a 34-14 win at home against Cal and a win over USC

Colorado is bad, and the Buffaloes continue to backslide. They just lost 56-14 to Washington State and their quarterback is day-to-day as we get close to kickoff. Colorado’s defense ranks 120th in points per drive, and if Shedeur Sanders is out, the Buffs won’t be able to score and they can’t play defense. 

I think Utah dominates this game. Utah to cover. 

PICK: Utah (-22) to win by more than 22 points

Utah vs. Colorado Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Utes 34, Buffaloes 14.
  • The Utes have a 94.4% chance to claim victory in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Buffaloes hold a 9.8% implied probability.
  • Utah has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.
  • Colorado has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.

Utah vs. Colorado: Head-to-Head

  • Over their last two meetings, Utah has totaled two wins against Colorado.
  • The two teams have gone over the point total on one occasion while sharing an even 1-1 record in their games against the spread.
  • Over their last two head-to-head contests, Utah has put up 91 points, while Colorado has compiled 34.

Utah vs. Colorado: 2023 Stats Comparison

  Utah Colorado
Off. Points per Game (Rank) 24.6 (83) 29.2 (56)
Def. Points per Game (Rank) 20.0 (28) 35.9 (125)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 10 (14) 10 (14)
Turnovers Forced (Rank) 14 (81) 17 (41)

Utah 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Bryson Barnes QB 1,517 YDS (58.5%) / 12 TD / 9 INT
279 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 25.4 RUSH YPG
Ja'Quinden Jackson RB 674 YDS / 4 TD / 61.3 YPG / 5.1 YPC
Nate Johnson QB 499 YDS (54.2%) / 3 TD / 0 INT
235 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 21.4 RUSH YPG
Devaughn Vele WR 43 REC / 593 YDS / 3 TD / 53.9 YPG
Jonah Elliss DE 35 TKL / 12.0 TFL / 11.5 SACK
Cole Bishop S 48 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
Sione Vaki S 47 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
Karene Reid LB 51 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Colorado 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Shedeur Sanders QB 3,230 YDS (69.1%) / 27 TD / 3 INT
-77 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / -7.0 RUSH YPG
Xavier Weaver WR 68 REC / 908 YDS / 4 TD / 82.5 YPG
Jimmy Horn Jr. WR 56 REC / 549 YDS / 6 TD / 49.9 YPG
Travis Hunter CB 56 REC / 549 YDS / 6 TD / 49.9 YPG
Shilo Sanders S 51 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Trevor Woods S 53 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 2 INT
Jordan Domineck OLB 35 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
LaVonta Bentley LB 43 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 College Football odds: Ohio State-Michigan favorites, predictions, picks

2023 College Football odds: Ohio State-Michigan favorites, predictions, picks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes