Is USC vs. Oregon a College Football Playoff Elimination Game?

Oregon and USC are set to meet in a game that might look like a Big Ten showdown, but it feels a lot more like a College Football Playoff elimination matchup.

Oregon enters the afternoon ranked No. 7 in the latest CFP standings, sitting at 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Big Ten play, but carrying one notable flaw: a résumé without a single win over a current top-25 opponent. USC, ranked No. 15 and also 6-1 in the league, arrives with its own playoff ambitions.

Is USC eliminated with a loss? 🤔 Urban Meyer previews CRUCIAL Big Ten matchup 🔥

FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer didn’t mince words this week, calling the matchup "an absolute elimination game" for both programs.

According to Meyer, a USC loss ends the Trojans’ CFP hopes, but an Oregon loss could erase the Ducks entirely from the playoff picture, even at 10-2. The reason? A schedule that lacks signature wins.

"Oregon does not have a win over a top-25 team," Meyer said, pointing to the Ducks’ lone ranked matchup — a loss to Indiana on Oct. 11 — as the major hole in their résumé.

Oregon avoids both Ohio State and Michigan this season, leaving this stretch run as its final chance to impress a committee that has proven to value style points and quality wins.

The Ducks still have opportunities ahead, beginning with USC today and a trip to face a 7-3 Washington squad to close out the regular season. But the margin for error is razor-thin, and a loss could crush the Ducks' CFP chances.

"I’m not sure that happens, I still think they will get in," Meyer said. "But I'll tell you, if USC goes out there, and they beat Oregon, then Oregon is in trouble."

