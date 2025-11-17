College Football
Is USC vs. Oregon a College Football Playoff Elimination Game?
Is USC vs. Oregon a College Football Playoff Elimination Game?

Updated Nov. 22, 2025 11:45 a.m. ET

Oregon and USC are set to meet in a game that might look like a Big Ten showdown, but it feels a lot more like a College Football Playoff elimination matchup.

Oregon enters the afternoon ranked No. 7 in the latest CFP standings, sitting at 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Big Ten play, but carrying one notable flaw: a résumé without a single win over a current top-25 opponent. USC, ranked No. 15 and also 6-1 in the league, arrives with its own playoff ambitions.

FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer didn’t mince words this week, calling the matchup "an absolute elimination game" for both programs.

According to Meyer, a USC loss ends the Trojans’ CFP hopes, but an Oregon loss could erase the Ducks entirely from the playoff picture, even at 10-2. The reason? A schedule that lacks signature wins.

"Oregon does not have a win over a top-25 team," Meyer said, pointing to the Ducks’ lone ranked matchup — a loss to Indiana on Oct. 11 — as the major hole in their résumé. 

Oregon avoids both Ohio State and Michigan this season, leaving this stretch run as its final chance to impress a committee that has proven to value style points and quality wins.

The Ducks still have opportunities ahead, beginning with USC today and a trip to face a 7-3 Washington squad to close out the regular season. But the margin for error is razor-thin, and a loss could crush the Ducks' CFP chances.

"I’m not sure that happens, I still think they will get in," Meyer said. "But I'll tell you, if USC goes out there, and they beat Oregon, then Oregon is in trouble."

